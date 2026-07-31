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From 'Superman' to 'Supergirl,' we're ranking all DC Comics movies.Jamie Iovine
'The Suicide Squad' director James Gunn opens up about the risks he took, working on the 'Peacemaker' HBO Max series, and shooting Harley Quinn fight scenes.Khal
Early reactions for 'The Suicide Squad,' which was directed by James Gunn, have arrived. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO Max next month.Abel Shifferaw
The latest trailer gives Idris Elba's Bloodsport the spotlight. 'The Suicide Squad,' directed by James Gunn, is out this August in theaters and on HBO Max.Khal