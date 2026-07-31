The Suicide Squad

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James Gunn at the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad'
Pop Culture

James Gunn Speaks on Future of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Franchise, Teases Next Installment

In a new interview, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director James Gunn talked about the future of the franchise and what to expect from the next installment.

Jordan Rose1646 days ago
The title card from the opening credits to DC's 'Peacemaker.'
Pop Culture

Watch John Cena Lead Song-and-Dance-Filled ‘Peacemaker’ Opening Credits

Now that the first three episodes of 'The Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker' have debuted on HBO Max, creator James Gunn has shared the opening credits.

Joe Price1659 days ago
A screenshot from the official trailer for HBO Max's 'Peacemaker' series
Pop Culture

James Gunn's 'Peacemaker' HBO Max Series Starring John Cena Gets New Trailer

HBO Max shared the latest trailer for James Gunn’s 'Peacemaker​​'​​​​​ series starring John Cena, who reprises his role from 'The Suicide Squad.'

Joe Price1701 days ago
James Gunn at the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad'
Pop Culture

Why James Gunn Says Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel Films Is Both 'Cynical' and Partly True (UPDATE)

In a new podcast interview, superhero movie directing veteran James Gunn called Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments both "cynical" but also partly true.

Gavin Evans1822 days ago
David Ayer attends the European Premeire of 'Bright.'
Pop Culture

David Ayer Blasts 2016 'Suicide Squad' Studio Cut, Says It's 'Not My Movie'

David Ayer issued a lengthy statement defending his heavily criticized version of ‘Suicide Squad’ in wake of early reviews of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Jose Martinez1828 days ago
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Pop Culture

James Gunn and Margot Robbie Detail 'Suicide Squad' Scene He ‘Never Thought She’d Be Able to Do’ Involving Her Feet

Appearing on 'Kimmel,' director James Gunn told guest host Anthony Anderson that Margot Robbie accomplished a wild feat with her feet in 'The Suicide Squad.'

Joe Price1835 days ago
margot-robbie
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie on Future With DC: ‘I Need a Break From Harley Because She’s Exhausting’

Next month Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad,' but beyond that her future as the character is unclear.

Joe Price1845 days ago
Dave Bautista arrives for the premiere of "Stuber."
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista Explains Why He Decided to Work on ‘Army of the Dead’ Over ‘Suicide Squad’

Dave Bautista says getting "paid a lot more money" and developing a relationship with Netflix convinced him to take 'Army of the Dead' over 'The Suicide Squad.'

Jose Martinez1912 days ago
James Gunn attends the premiere of "Ant-Man And The Wasp."
Pop Culture

James Gunn Releases All-New Second Trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’

Less than a week after dropping the debut trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad,’ James Gunn released a second, all-new trailer on April Fools’ Day.

Jose Martinez1947 days ago
The Suicide Squad title
Pop Culture

'The Suicide Squad' Assembles in Insane First Trailer

DC has released the first trailer for 'The Suicide Squad', the James Gunn-written and directed DC feature starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena & more.

Khal1953 days ago
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