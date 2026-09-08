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Alex Wong

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Alex Wong is a freelance writer currently based in Toronto. He has written for The New Yorker, GQ, SLAM Magazine, VICE Sports and other places.

Joined April 2011 | 23 posts
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Latest Stories

1996 NBA Draft

Ranking the 10 Best NBA Draft Classes Ever

With the NBA Draft Lottery complete, we're now looking at the best draft classes in history. From 1996 to 2003, we're ranking the 10 best NBA Draft classes ever

Alex Wong1911 days ago
Gary Payton Kobe Bryant 2004

The Most Memorable 'What If' NBA Squads Since 2000

The list of championship-caliber teams to not win a title over the past 20 seasons is littered with squads that were full of talent, but unfulfilled promise.

Alex Wong1928 days ago
Celtics Fan

The All-NBA "Fan Enforcers" Team

With NBA fans who currently not knowing how to act at games, we put together the all-time NBA fan enforcer list of guys who should get to confront rowdy fans.

Alex Wong1934 days ago
Chris Bosh Heat Courtside 2018

Chris Bosh Tells Us Why Dwyane Wade Is LeBron James' Best Teammate Ever

We talked to NBA legend Chris Bosh about the NBA Finals and he explained why Dwyane Wade is LeBron James' best teammate ever.

Alex Wong2170 days ago
LeBron James Anthony Davis Lakers knicks 2020 Staples

22 Reasons to Get Hyped For the NBA's Return

Ahead of the NBA restart, here’s a look at 22 reasons (one for every single team, including Phoenix) to be excited about the Disney bubble.

Alex Wong2240 days ago
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Vince Carter 2019 NBA Finals

Coaches, Players, and Journalists Share Their Favorite Vince Carter Stories

Vince Carter has had numerous memorable moments throughout his NBA career. We talked to former coaches and teammates about their favorite Vince Carter stories.

Alex Wong2241 days ago
Stan Van Gundy Pistons Press Conf 2014

Stan Van Gundy Talks Speaking Out on Twitter and Expectations for NBA Bubble

Former NBA coach and current TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy talked to us about coaches and players speaking out politically and what he expects to see in Orlando.

Alex Wong2243 days ago
LeBron James Miami Heat 2012 Getty

10 Years Later, What If LeBron James Didn't Take His Talents To South Beach?

What if LeBron James signed with the New York Knicks in 2010? Or the Chicago Bulls? We took a look at how those alternate realities might have played out.

Alex Wong2262 days ago
Michael Jordan

10 Paths of Players and Franchises Michael Jordan Altered in the 1990s

Ahead of ESPN's documentary about Michael Jordan, 'The Last Dance', here are 10 basketball players & franchises MJ altered in the 1990s.

Alex Wong2344 days ago
Scottie Pippen Michael Jordan 1998 Getty Bench Overhead

10 Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Storylines We Want to See

The 10-hour doc will provide untold stories of Michael Jordan & his final season with the Bulls. Here are 10 storylines we want to see.

Alex Wong2347 days ago
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Chris Paul

Here's How Chris Paul and Nick Elam Brought the 'Elam Ending' to the NBA

We talked to Nick Elam and Chris Paul about the new NBA All-Star game format and how the "Elam Ending" came to be.

Alex Wong2396 days ago
LeBron James Decade

How LeBron James Dominated the Decade

From his lifetime Nike deal to charter schools in Akron, here's how LeBron James dominated the past 10 years in sports, on & off the court.

Alex Wong2495 days ago
Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade Talks Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat and LeBron James as the #WashedKing

We recently sat down with NBA legend Dwyane Wade to talk about his new PKWY sock collection, Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat, LeBron, and more.

Alex Wong2501 days ago
chicago bulls 1996

The Oral History of the 1996 Chicago Bulls

The story of the NBA's greatest season ever (1995-1996) as told by those who lived it.

Alex Wong3259 days ago
Actor Chris Williams Krazee Eyez

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s’ Krazee-Eyez Killa Might Be Bringing His Freestyles To Season 9

Actor Chris Williams explains how he landed the role of rapper Krazee-Eyez Killa on HBO's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'and his hopes for the character in season 9

Alex Wong3275 days ago
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Conor McGregor

Designer Teases Conor McGregor's In-Ring Outfit Will "Acknowledge Boxing History"

We talked to David August Heil, the designer who made Conor McGregor's in-ring outfit for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Alex Wong3309 days ago
Rod Smart He Hate Me 2001 XFL

What the Hell is 'He Hate Me' Doing Now?

The most famous player from the short-lived XFL is no longer in the world of football. But the Rod Smart, better known as He Hate Me, is fine with that.

Alex Wong3515 days ago
Not Available Lead

Early 2000s Throwback Jerseys Are Suddenly Cool Again

Vintage sellers and other experts explain why throwback jerseys are making a comeback.

Alex Wong3556 days ago

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