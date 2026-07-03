Styles&Amp;Complete

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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd
You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.
khrisd
Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
khrisd

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Download Styles&Complete's "Hour Of Power, Round 5" Mix

Now DAD isn't saying you need to turn up right the f**k now, but if you were planning on turning up right the f**k now, this is the perfect mix to do

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Styles&Complete - "OMG"

Styles&Complete are two incredibly nice guys that are running a marathon. Refusing to sprint, they're jogging in this industry with hard work and a c

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Styles&Complete - "Dem Stiff"

Like it or not, 2013 might've been the year of the 100BPM zone. Sure, other sounds have dabbled with in that scene, but with the twerk/bounce/100 soun

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Download Styles&Complete's "Smoked Out, Vol. 1" Mix

You'd normally expect mixes like this to hit on April 20 (for obvious reasons), but like any good thing, sometimes you can't wait to indulge. Also, wi

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Major Lazer - "Bubble Butt (Styles&Complete Remix)"

We've already heard a number of "Bubble Butt" remixes, so it makes sense that we keep the ball rolling, right? The DirtySouthElectro duo known as Styl

khrisd4678 days ago
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Download Styles&Complete's "Run The Twerk" Mix

Last night, Run The Trap invited everyone from DJ Craze to D!RTY AUD!O to their "Run The Twerk" house party on Mixify. Smack dab in the middle of that amazingness was Styles&Complete who have been doing the damn thing in the name of twerk, dropping their own reworks alongside bits from TWRK, Buku, Clicks & Whistles, and others, giving us a heavyweight dose of that bounce for the weekend. Seriously; if your weekend hasn't started yet, just download this and keep it on stand-by. You will need it.

khrisd4690 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.

khrisd4723 days ago
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Download Styles&Complete's "Hour of Power, Round 4" Mix

With Round 3 of their "Hour of Power" series of mixing dropping in February, Round 4 has been long overdue. Styles&Complete make up for it, though, wi

khrisd4726 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.

khrisd4765 days ago
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Download Styles&Complete's "TWERK SUMTHIN!" Mix

The summer of 2012 was undeniably the summer of trap; the way things are going in 2013, this could be the summer of twerk. That 90-100BPM sound has be

khrisd4765 days ago
BROTW22
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The Best Remixes of the Week

You'd think we would get tired of this week in and week out. You'd be surprised at how many talented producers we find lurking behind a sick remix. Plus, great remixes are a way to discover music you might never listen to if not for this awesome alternate take on the material. Dive into this week's batch of reworked treats.

khrisd4787 days ago
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Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz ft. Ying Yang Twins - "Get Low (Styles&Complete Remix)"

This 100BPM/twerk sound isn't going anywhere anytime soon, especially with it being so close to natural hip-hop tempo anyways. The homies Styles&Complete took Lil Jon's "Get Low," an already notorious booty shakin' anthem, and threw some extra twerk on it, sprinkling all kinds of hi hats, random vocal samples, and much more. Like they told me, don't be surprised if this summer finds the "RUN THE TRAP" shouts replaced with "RUN THE TWERK." Patent pending, of course.

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What Waka Flocka's "EDM-Based" Album Could Sound Like

Yesterday, we let you know that Waka Flocka is planning to release an "EDM-Based" album. While he mentioned Flosstradamus, Diplo, and Skrillex (among

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