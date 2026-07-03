Featured
North Carolina's Styles&Complete has been on our radar for a long minute. When the trap and bass music scene really started bubbling in America in 201khrisd
The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?khrisd
You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.khrisd
Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.khrisd