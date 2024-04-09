Styles P Says He's Conflicted About J. Cole's Apology to Kendrick Lamar: 'He Just Confused The Sh*t Out of My Frequencies'

Styles P has mixed feelings about J. Cole retracting his attacks on "7 Minute Drill" targeted at Kendrick Lamar.

The LOX member hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts about the chain of events, following the shocking apology Cole offered on stage at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

"The emcee with a competitive nature part of me is upset at that young man while the mental wellness take care of your spirit part of me is very proud of him," he posted on his Instagram Stories. "He just confused the shit out of my frequencies but imma always go with the take care of you spirit and please y'all self before you worry about pleasing others!."

Styles is both upset and happy with the Dreamville leader's decision, and continued to hypothesize the reason why Cole responded to Lamar in the first place.

"My hypothesis is this is something that he never wanted to do but the nature of the game and what the people say can dictate your movement," he continued. "Throwing jabs eventually leads to throwing power shots at some point and that ain't his thing or something he wants to do with his fam so he chose to bow out gracefully, never knock a man for bowing out gracefully or choosing to protect his spirit whether you or agree or not that took courage to do."