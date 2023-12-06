Styles P Says DMX’s "We Don’t Give A F*ck" Is a Ja Rule Diss Track

Styles P has revealed DMX ’s “We Don’t Give a Fuck” was a diss track aimed at Ja Rule .

During his visit to The Breakfast Club alongside Sheek Louch, Styles was discussing with Charlamagne Tha God whether he had a credit on the track he has a verse on. While pondering on the credited feature, The LOX member said he loved Ja, causing Charlemagne to ask what he was talking about.

“The song was about Ja,” Styles said as Charlamagne laughed in disbelief. “You didn’t know that?”

Sheek added, “I don’t even know if [Ja] know that.”

Styles claimed Ja knew the track was about him and asked The Breakfast Club crew how they weren’t aware the song featured on X’s Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood was a diss aimed at the Murder Inc. rapper.

“Y’all making me feel like I’m in The Matrix,” Styles continued. “X and Ja were having beef but they were dogs. We were definitely tag-teaming that. That’s how it goes. If he’s in it, I’m in it with him.”