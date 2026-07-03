Sterling K. Brown

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Sterling K. Brown Says 'Is God Is' Role Appealed to Him Because He Loves 'Seeing Black Women Win'
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Says 'Is God Is' Lets Black Women Get 'Hella Messy'

From playing 'The Monster' to speaking on femicide and empathy, Sterling K. Brown explains how 'Is God Is' challenges what a 'Black movie' can be.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Amazon MGM's Live-Action 'Voltron' Won't Be Going to Theaters
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill’s ‘Voltron’ Movie Is Skipping Theaters for Prime Video

From massive practical sets to a Prime Video debut, here’s why Amazon is keeping its big-budget ‘Voltron’ reboot out of theaters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Sterling K. Brown Talks About the 'Hidden Cost' of Femicide
Pop Culture

‘Is God Is’ Leads Sterling K. Brown to Speak on Violence Against Black Women

The Emmy winner spoke about violence against Black women while promoting ‘Is God Is,’ urging greater empathy and understanding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Sterling K. Brown presents an award during the show at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Reveals How He Tore His Achilles Playing Basketball

The 'Paradise' star told Seth Meyers on 'Late Night': 'Don't tear your Achilles. It sucks.'

Holly Riordan114 days ago
Sterling K. Brown Shares Marriage Secrets Ahead of 20th Anniversary: 'We Keep Choosing Each Other'
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Opens Up About Marriage Ahead of 20th Anniversary: ‘We Keep Choosing Each Other’

The award-winning actor has been married to Ryan Michelle Bathé for nearly 20 years after the two first met as students at Stanford University.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
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Sterling K. Brown Says He 'Consciously' Chooses Black Women as On-Screen Love Interests
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Explains Why His On-Screen Romances Are Never Random

'I'm aware of the sort of Eurocentric standards of beauty that tend to predominate media,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo346 days ago
Sterling K. Brown
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Jokes About Longstanding Feud With Mother-in-Law: 'It's Gotten Better'

The actor said that although his wife's mother historically hasn't liked him, she's beginning to warm up, especially since giving her grandkids.

Mark Elibert359 days ago
Two people smiling in separate frames. The man wears a white suit, and the woman wears a white top with a necklace.
Pop Culture

Natasha Rothwell Jokingly Tells Sterling K. Brown He Almost Ended Her Parents’ Marriage

The 'Insecure' actress joked her mom's crush on Brown was strong enough to shake a 47-year union.

Alex Ocho404 days ago
Sterling K. Brown and the cast of 'The Boys'
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Reveals He Turned Down a Villain Role on 'The Boys'

Brown explains the reason why he decided not to play a villain on the hit show.

Trey Alston538 days ago
Ryan Michelle Bathé and Sterling K. Brown attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown Says He Purged 'Through the Backdoor' During Ayahuasca Trip With Wife

The actor took part in a guided psychedelic trip in Costa Rica with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé.

Jaelani Turner-Williams541 days ago
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Sterling K. Brown
Pop Culture

Sterling K. Brown and 'John Wick' Writer to Team Up for New Action Thriller 'Coyote Blue'

Amazon Studios lands the rights to the pitch for 'Coyote Blue,' a new thriller set to star Sterling K. Brown, and be written by the creator of 'John Wick'.

Gavin Evans1803 days ago
Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Hosting All-Black 'Friends' Reading f/ Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, and More

The reading will star Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, Jeremy Pope, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Bathe as they reenact a Season 3 episode.

Xavier Hamilton2124 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s New Chapter | Listen to Watch Less Episode 31

'The High Note' star Kelvin Harrison Jr. talks working with Tracee Ellis Ross, the discourse on 'Waves', and previews what he will be doing on HBO's 'Euphoria'.

Complex2242 days ago
waves
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for A24’s Buzzy ‘Waves’ f/ Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, and More

'Waves' follows Trey Edward Shults' previous A24 productions 'It Comes at Night' and 'Krisha.'

Trace William Cowen2507 days ago
This is Us
Pop Culture

NBC Renews 'This Is Us' for Three More Seasons

Is someone chopping onions?

Joe Price2623 days ago
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