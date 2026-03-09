Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says He's Not Running for President: 'It's Not Happening'

The ESPN star finally addresses months of 2028 buzz, revealing why politics can’t compete with his $100M media empire.

Stephen A. Smith Says He's Not Running for President: 'It's Not Happening'
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith appears to be shutting down speculation about a potential White House bid.

During a preview clip from the debut episode of Hang Out with Sean Hannity, the ESPN personality made it clear he does not expect to run for president—largely because it would require sacrificing the career that has made him one of sports media’s most recognizable voices.

Speaking with Hannity, Smith joked about the realities of entering politics before delivering a straightforward answer. “If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening,” Smith said during the exchange.

When Hannity pressed him on whether he truly planned to run in 2028, Smith responded that he didn’t think so. “I ain’t giving up my money,” he added. “Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening.”

During the same podcast appearance, Smith was also asked which public figures he would consider supporting in a presidential race. He named three: Wes Moore, Josh Shapiro, and Marco Rubio. Smith described Rubio as “an adult in the room,” adding that he sees the Florida senator as someone whose qualifications for the presidency are not in doubt.

The new comments represent a shift in tone from Smith’s earlier remarks about a possible campaign. In recent months, he had acknowledged that people close to him encouraged him to consider a run and said he was taking those conversations seriously.

At one point, Smith told Linsey Davis in an interview on ABC News Live Prime that he was “considering it in all seriousness,” while still emphasizing that he had no desire to become a career politician.

Even earlier, during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Smith said he couldn’t imagine himself running for president but had not ruled out the possibility entirely. He also expressed frustration with the direction of national politics and said he believed new leadership was needed.

For now, however, Smith appears focused on his media career rather than a campaign trail. With a reported five-year, $100 million contract at ESPN and additional projects in television and radio, the veteran commentator suggested that stepping away from that success simply isn’t in the cards.

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