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'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke Reacts to Donald Trump's Golden Statue: 'What the F*ck?'
Satire from the Amazon Prime Video series has made it into real life — again.
Kevin Durant Says He Doesn’t Need Warriors Statue, Jokes a 'Little Bathroom Mural' Is Enough
The NBA star pushed back on the idea of being immortalized in bronze.
Tina Turner Memorialized in Her Tennessee Hometown With Bronze Statue
It's near the Nutbush community where she went to school.
Dwyane Wade on Fans Hating His Miami Heat Statue: 'I Only Listen to People Who Have Statues'
The three-time NBA champion said having his own statue is a "surreal" moment.
Dwyane Wade’s Viral Statue Gets the RDCWorld Treatment With a Hilarious Skit
Wade's statue outside the Kaseya Center has been the subject of ridicule since its unveiling.
Dwyane Wade Defends Miami Heat Statue: 'It Don't Need to Look Like Me'
Wade jokingly asked, "Who is that guy?," during speech after his statue was unveiled.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets Statue Made of Wife Priscilla Chan: 'Bringing Back the Roman Tradition'
The Facebook founder shared a photo of her alongside the statue he commissioned.
A Bronze Tina Turner Statue Is Being Built in Singer's Hometown
A six-foot-tall bronze statue in Turner's likeness will placed in Bronzeville, Tennessee, where the rock 'n' roll icon was born.
Fans Claim 76ers Disrespected Allen Iverson With Small Statue Despite Others Being the Same Size
Every statue on the 76ers Legends Walk is the same size.
Arrest Made After Stolen Jackie Robinson Statue Found ‘Dismantled and Burned’ Inside Kansas Park (UPDATE)
The statue was owned by League 42, a youth baseball league in Wichita, Kansas named in honor of Jackie Robinson.
Actor Who Appeared on ‘Parks and Rec’ Arrested and Charged for Vandalizing NYC George Floyd Statue
A man who has appeared in multiple television shows was arrested and charged for defacing a statue of George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square.
Virginia Supreme Court Green-Lights Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue
The court sided with the state's decision to take down the statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue. Gov. Ralph Northam called the ruling a "tremendous win."
Robert E. Lee Statue Removed in Charlottesville, Onlookers Cheer and Applause
The removal of the statue took about a day, as a crew prepared its removal Friday and was successful in lifting it off its base on Saturday to audience cheers.
George Floyd Statues in New Jersey and New York Vandalized, Being Investigated As Hate Crime
It's believed a white supremacist group is behind the vandalism of at least one of two George Floyd statues that were vandalized in New Jersey and Brooklyn.
New Jersey City Unveils 700-Pound George Floyd Statue
The statue, created by artist Stanley Watts, was unveiled Wednesday in Newark. The city's mayor said the statue will remain there for at least a year.
Missing Man Found Dead Inside Dinosaur Statue in Spain
Police believe that a reported missing man died after trying to retrieve his phone inside the papier-mâché statue of a stegosaurus in Spain.
Kim Kardashian Denies Purchasing Ancient Statue Smuggled From Rome
A spokesperson for Kardashian has denied the allegations, claiming the authorization for the purchase was likely forged: "We encourage an investigation."