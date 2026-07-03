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(L-R) Eric Kripke and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke Reacts to Donald Trump's Golden Statue: 'What the F*ck?'

Satire from the Amazon Prime Video series has made it into real life — again.

Trey Alston69 days ago
Kevin Durant in a "Rockets" jersey with No. 7.
Sports

Kevin Durant Says He Doesn’t Need Warriors Statue, Jokes a 'Little Bathroom Mural' Is Enough

The NBA star pushed back on the idea of being immortalized in bronze.

Mark Elibert163 days ago
Tina Turner
Music

Tina Turner Memorialized in Her Tennessee Hometown With Bronze Statue

It's near the Nutbush community where she went to school.

Trey Alston293 days ago
Dwyane Wade at a SiriusXM event, wearing a brown jacket over a beige shirt, smiling against a branded backdrop.
Sports

Dwyane Wade on Fans Hating His Miami Heat Statue: 'I Only Listen to People Who Have Statues'

The three-time NBA champion said having his own statue is a "surreal" moment.

Mark Elibert492 days ago
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Dwyane Wade looks on during Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling
Sports

Dwyane Wade’s Viral Statue Gets the RDCWorld Treatment With a Hilarious Skit

Wade's statue outside the Kaseya Center has been the subject of ridicule since its unveiling.

Joe Price624 days ago
Miami Heat statue of Dwyane Wade.
Sports

Dwyane Wade Defends Miami Heat Statue: 'It Don't Need to Look Like Me'

Wade jokingly asked, "Who is that guy?," during speech after his statue was unveiled.

Jose Martinez627 days ago
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in a split image alongside a new statue commissioned by Zuckerberg.
Style

Mark Zuckerberg Gets Statue Made of Wife Priscilla Chan: 'Bringing Back the Roman Tradition'

The Facebook founder shared a photo of her alongside the statue he commissioned.

Joe Price702 days ago
Music

A Bronze Tina Turner Statue Is Being Built in Singer's Hometown

A six-foot-tall bronze statue in Turner's likeness will placed in Bronzeville, Tennessee, where the rock 'n' roll icon was born.

Jaelani Turner-Williams825 days ago
Man smiling wearing black hat, shirt, and sunglasses
Sports

Fans Claim 76ers Disrespected Allen Iverson With Small Statue Despite Others Being the Same Size

Every statue on the 76ers Legends Walk is the same size.

Mark Elibert826 days ago
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Sports

Arrest Made After Stolen Jackie Robinson Statue Found ‘Dismantled and Burned’ Inside Kansas Park (UPDATE)

The statue was owned by League 42, a youth baseball league in Wichita, Kansas named in honor of Jackie Robinson.

Mark Elibert898 days ago
George Floyd Statue in New York City
Life

Actor Who Appeared on ‘Parks and Rec’ Arrested and Charged for Vandalizing NYC George Floyd Statue

A man who has appeared in multiple television shows was arrested and charged for defacing a statue of George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square.

tara mahadevan1723 days ago
Robert E. Lee statue
Life

Virginia Supreme Court Green-Lights Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue

The court sided with the state's decision to take down the statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue. Gov. Ralph Northam called the ruling a "tremendous win."

Joshua Espinoza1779 days ago
robert e lee
Life

Robert E. Lee Statue Removed in Charlottesville, Onlookers Cheer and Applause

The removal of the statue took about a day, as a crew prepared its removal Friday and was successful in lifting it off its base on Saturday to audience cheers.

Brenton Blanchet1833 days ago
george-floyd-defaced
Life

George Floyd Statues in New Jersey and New York Vandalized, Being Investigated As Hate Crime

It's believed a white supremacist group is behind the vandalism of at least one of two George Floyd statues that were vandalized in New Jersey and Brooklyn.

tara mahadevan1848 days ago
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George Floyd
Life

New Jersey City Unveils 700-Pound George Floyd Statue

The statue, created by artist Stanley Watts, was unveiled Wednesday in Newark. The city's mayor said the statue will remain there for at least a year.

Joshua Espinoza1855 days ago
Flowers are placed near a large statue of a dinosaur in Santa Coloma de Gramanet.
Life

Missing Man Found Dead Inside Dinosaur Statue in Spain

Police believe that a reported missing man died after trying to retrieve his phone inside the papier-mâché statue of a stegosaurus in Spain.

Jose Martinez1879 days ago
Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Denies Purchasing Ancient Statue Smuggled From Rome

A spokesperson for Kardashian has denied the allegations, claiming the authorization for the purchase was likely forged: "We encourage an investigation."

Joshua Espinoza1899 days ago

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