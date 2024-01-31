Stolen Jackie Robinson Statue Found ‘Dismantled and Burned’ Inside Kansas Park

A Jackie Robinson statue was found destroyed and burned in a park in south Wichita, Kansas according to local police.

The Wichita Fire Department was called on Tuesday morning to put out a trash can fire inside Garvey Park. As the fire was extinguished, firefighters found remnants of the Jackie Robinson statue inside the trash can. Police also stated that the statue is irreparable and that pieces are still missing.

The statue belonged to League 42, a youth baseball league named in honor of the famous baseball player who wore the number 42. The statue was stolen last Wednesday and police announced on Monday that investigators were able to find and recover the truck allegedly used in the crime.

“This was a heartbreaking discovery this morning,” Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson told KSNW. “I hate to see that the statue was not in one piece, but I do want everyone to know that we are undeterred in making sure that that statue gets rebuilt and put back there for our community, for League 42, for the young people. That symbol of hope will only be gone for a short time.”