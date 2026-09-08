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Kelby Clark

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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20 Life Lessons You Can Learn From Jeff Koons

As one the richest living artists, Jeff Koons has achieved monumental success. These are some success tips you can learn from the big man himself.

Kelby Clark4469 days ago
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Design Kickstarters That Didn't Reach Their Goal But Should Have

These are some of the world's best designs and projects that would have been great contributions to society had they reached their fundraising goal.

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The Most Important Soccer Statues Worldwide

Many of the world's most legendary soccer players are often immortalized with statues in their honor. Here are the world's most important soccer monuments.

Kelby Clark4481 days ago
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15 Famous Art Pieces Interpreted in Snapchat

Many people have used Snapchat to recreate the art world's most iconic paintings. Here are some of the best examples.

Kelby Clark4488 days ago
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20 Reasons Takashi Murakami Is the Man

On the occasion of his "Jellyfish Eyes" film screenings in the US, we highlight awesome facts about the Japanese artist.

Kelby Clark4493 days ago
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The Best Versions of Album Covers Drawn by Kids

When children reinterpret iconic album covers, the results are amazing.

Kelby Clark4500 days ago

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