Kelby Clark
Latest Stories
20 Life Lessons You Can Learn From Jeff Koons
As one the richest living artists, Jeff Koons has achieved monumental success. These are some success tips you can learn from the big man himself.
Design Kickstarters That Didn't Reach Their Goal But Should Have
These are some of the world's best designs and projects that would have been great contributions to society had they reached their fundraising goal.
The Most Important Soccer Statues Worldwide
Many of the world's most legendary soccer players are often immortalized with statues in their honor. Here are the world's most important soccer monuments.
15 Famous Art Pieces Interpreted in Snapchat
Many people have used Snapchat to recreate the art world's most iconic paintings. Here are some of the best examples.
20 Reasons Takashi Murakami Is the Man
On the occasion of his "Jellyfish Eyes" film screenings in the US, we highlight awesome facts about the Japanese artist.
The Best Versions of Album Covers Drawn by Kids
When children reinterpret iconic album covers, the results are amazing.