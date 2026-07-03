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Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Statue Sold to 'Celebrity Client' for $65,000
The mannequin, a part of Abloh's first collection with LV, is dripped out in the brand.
Carmelo Anthony Cracks Jokes About Dwyane Wade's Statue
“He loved the process and forgot the outcome.”
Dwyane Wade Asks 'Who Is That Guy?' After Statue Unveiling, Fans Have Questions About Sculpture’s Look
It's worth pointing out that Wade himself was involved with the process of bringing the historic statue to life.
George Floyd Statue in New York City Vandalized Just 2 Days After Unveiling (UPDATE)
A statue of George Floyd in New York City's Union Square has been vandalized with paint not even 48 hours after it was unveiled to the public.
Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Monument From State Capital
The state of Virginia removed the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after it was installed in the capitol city of Richmond over 130 years ago.
George Floyd Statues in New Jersey and New York Vandalized, Being Investigated As Hate Crime
It's believed a white supremacist group is behind the vandalism of at least one of two George Floyd statues that were vandalized in New Jersey and Brooklyn.
Kim Kardashian Denies Purchasing Ancient Statue Smuggled From Rome
A spokesperson for Kardashian has denied the allegations, claiming the authorization for the purchase was likely forged: "We encourage an investigation."
Flo Milli's Beats by Dre Commercial From Last Year Gets Renewed Attention on Twitter
Beats' campaign, also featuring ads centered on Cordae and Naomi Osaka, was launched back in November. Each 30-second clip focuses on racism and inequality.
More Monoliths Pop Up in Britain, San Luis Obispo, and Near Joshua Tree
At least three more of those somewhat mysterious art projects/publicity stunts/your-best-guess monoliths were put up and discovered over the past few days.
Thousands Sign Petition Asking for Chadwick Boseman Memorial to Replace Confederate Statue in His Hometown
15,000 people and counting have put their names on a Change.org petition calling for the removal of a Confederate statue to put up a Chadwick Boseman memorial.
White House Reportedly Asked South Dakota’s Governor to Add Trump’s Face to Mount Rushmore
Trump and the White House reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last year about possibly adding his face to Mount Rushmore.
Christopher Columbus Statues in Chicago Parks 'Temporarily Removed' by City
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said on Friday that the decision to take down the Columbus statues came after "consultation with various stakeholders."
Baltimore Protestors Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue and Toss It in Inner Harbor
Statues across the country have been toppled in recent weeks with Christopher Columbus statues being pulled down in Miami, Richmond, St. Paul, and Boston.
Montana Man Arrested for Pulling Down Ten Commandments Monument With Truck
Police in Montana have confirmed the arrest of a local man after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using his pickup truck and a chain.
Trump Threatens to Jail People for Up to 10 Years for Vandalizing Statues
Donald Trump vowed to issue an executive order that will punish anyone who harms an American monument or statue with up to 10 years in prison.
Petition Calling for Columbus, Ohio to Be Renamed Flavortown in Honor of Guy Fieri Hits 50K Signatures
50,000 people have signed a Change.org petition requesting that Columbus, Ohio be renamed Flavortown in celebration of hometown hero Guy Fieri.
Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside NYC's Museum of Natural History to Be Removed
The owners of the Museum of Natural History, in addition to NYC officials, have agreed to take down a contentious statue of Teddy Roosevelt.
Christopher Columbus Statue in Richmond, Virgina Torn Down and Thrown Into Lake After Protest
A statue of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park, which is located in Richmond, Virginia, was torn down and thrown into a lake on Tuesday.