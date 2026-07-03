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Virgil Abloh
Style

Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Statue Sold to 'Celebrity Client' for $65,000

The mannequin, a part of Abloh's first collection with LV, is dripped out in the brand.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Cracks Jokes About Dwyane Wade's Statue

“He loved the process and forgot the outcome.”

Trey Alston614 days ago
A man in a suit looks at a statue of a basketball player wearing a Miami uniform, with career achievements listed in the background.
Sports

Dwyane Wade Asks 'Who Is That Guy?' After Statue Unveiling, Fans Have Questions About Sculpture’s Look

It's worth pointing out that Wade himself was involved with the process of bringing the historic statue to life.

Trace William Cowen626 days ago
George Floyd statue in NYC
Life

George Floyd Statue in New York City Vandalized Just 2 Days After Unveiling (UPDATE)

A statue of George Floyd in New York City's Union Square has been vandalized with paint not even 48 hours after it was unveiled to the public.

Brad Callas1747 days ago
robert-e-lee-statue-removal
Life

Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Monument From State Capital

The state of Virginia removed the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after it was installed in the capitol city of Richmond over 130 years ago.

Joe Price1773 days ago
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george-floyd-defaced
Life

George Floyd Statues in New Jersey and New York Vandalized, Being Investigated As Hate Crime

It's believed a white supremacist group is behind the vandalism of at least one of two George Floyd statues that were vandalized in New Jersey and Brooklyn.

tara mahadevan1848 days ago
Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Denies Purchasing Ancient Statue Smuggled From Rome

A spokesperson for Kardashian has denied the allegations, claiming the authorization for the purchase was likely forged: "We encourage an investigation."

Joshua Espinoza1898 days ago
fm
Music

Flo Milli's Beats by Dre Commercial From Last Year Gets Renewed Attention on Twitter

Beats' campaign, also featuring ads centered on Cordae and Naomi Osaka, was launched back in November. Each 30-second clip focuses on racism and inequality.

Trace William Cowen2019 days ago
A woman walks by a monolith in Pittsburgh.
Life

More Monoliths Pop Up in Britain, San Luis Obispo, and Near Joshua Tree

At least three more of those somewhat mysterious art projects/publicity stunts/your-best-guess monoliths were put up and discovered over the past few days.

Gavin Evans2047 days ago
Chadwick Boseman
Pop Culture

Thousands Sign Petition Asking for Chadwick Boseman Memorial to Replace Confederate Statue in His Hometown

15,000 people and counting have put their names on a Change.org petition calling for the removal of a Confederate statue to put up a Chadwick Boseman memorial.

Gavin Evans2145 days ago
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President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for the Independence Day events
Life

White House Reportedly Asked South Dakota’s Governor to Add Trump’s Face to Mount Rushmore

Trump and the White House reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last year about possibly adding his face to Mount Rushmore.

Xavier Hamilton2167 days ago
chicago
Life

Christopher Columbus Statues in Chicago Parks 'Temporarily Removed' by City

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said on Friday that the decision to take down the Columbus statues came after "consultation with various stakeholders."

Trace William Cowen2184 days ago
statue baltimore
Life

Baltimore Protestors Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue and Toss It in Inner Harbor

Statues across the country have been toppled in recent weeks with Christopher Columbus statues being pulled down in Miami, Richmond, St. Paul, and Boston.

tara mahadevan2203 days ago
police lights
Life

Montana Man Arrested for Pulling Down Ten Commandments Monument With Truck

Police in Montana have confirmed the arrest of a local man after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using his pickup truck and a chain.

Joe Price2209 days ago
Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square.
Life

Trump Threatens to Jail People for Up to 10 Years for Vandalizing Statues

Donald Trump vowed to issue an executive order that will punish anyone who harms an American monument or statue with up to 10 years in prison.

Jose Martinez2214 days ago
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guy fieri flavor town
Pop Culture

Petition Calling for Columbus, Ohio to Be Renamed Flavortown in Honor of Guy Fieri Hits 50K Signatures

50,000 people have signed a Change.org petition requesting that Columbus, Ohio be renamed Flavortown in celebration of hometown hero Guy Fieri.

tara mahadevan2214 days ago
Teddy Roosevelt Statue outside the Museum of Natural History.
Life

Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside NYC's Museum of Natural History to Be Removed

The owners of the Museum of Natural History, in addition to NYC officials, have agreed to take down a contentious statue of Teddy Roosevelt.

Gavin Evans2216 days ago
christopher columbus statue richmond
Life

Christopher Columbus Statue in Richmond, Virgina Torn Down and Thrown Into Lake After Protest

A statue of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park, which is located in Richmond, Virginia, was torn down and thrown into a lake on Tuesday.

Abel Shifferaw2228 days ago

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