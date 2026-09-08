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MiabelleNYC

Feminist. Lifestyle Connoisseur. Writer.

Joined July 2014 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Drugs Used By Your Favorite Artists

From addiction to overdoses, these are the narcotics that tragically brought down many famous artists.

MiabelleNYC4560 days ago
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25 Contemporary Illustrators You Should Know

These artists transform magazine covers and visually interpret books into beautiful illustrations.

MiabelleNYC4575 days ago
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10 Art Events to Check Out at SXSW 2014

SXSW isn't only about music and tech. Check out these art events at the Austin festival.

MiabelleNYC4581 days ago
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20 Oscar Nominees and Winners Who Paint

Oscar nominees and winners with hidden artistic talents.

MiabelleNYC4583 days ago
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The 25 Most Important Sports Statues

Here is your chance to learn more about the 25 most important statues in sports history.

MiabelleNYC4585 days ago
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The World's Most Exclusive Hotel Suites

These vacation spots redefine luxury.

MiabelleNYC4588 days ago
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Mesmerizing GIFs From Saatchi Gallery and Google+'s Motion Photography Prize

These incredibly artistic GIFs will blow your mind.

MiabelleNYC4591 days ago
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A Foolproof Guide to Hanging Art in Your Apartment

Take your home to the next level, no matter how small it is.

MiabelleNYC4591 days ago
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Op-Art Tattoos That Will Blow Your Mind

These op-art tattoos will make you reconsider body art.

MiabelleNYC4598 days ago
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11 Graffiti Proposals That Will Make You Want to Step Up Your Game

This Valentine's Day, take a cue from these romantic street artists.

MiabelleNYC4599 days ago
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Interview: Helen Pashgian Describes the Power of Her New, Glowing Sculptures for "Light Invisible" at LACMA

The artist describes her new work in the Los Angeles show.

MiabelleNYC4602 days ago
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The Funniest #AlbumsInMSPaint on Twitter

These are the most hilarious versions of album covers on Twitter.

MiabelleNYC4611 days ago

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