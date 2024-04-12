Fans Claim 76ers Disrespected Allen Iverson With Small Statue Despite Others Being the Same Size

Allen Iverson has been honored by the Philadelphia 76ers with his own bronze statue right outside the team's training facility in Camden, New Jersey, and fans are talking all about it, given its size.
The team unveiled the statue on Friday during a ceremony alongside family, friends, and fans of the NBA Hall of Famer. Iverson joins other Sixers legends who had statues made to honor them on the 76ers "Legends Walk," including Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Julius Irving, and more.
Doug Fisher, a local who designed the other statues outside the training facility, sculpted Iverson's. In his speech, A.I. showed emotion towards the honorable gesture from the team and said he was very "appreciative" of the organization and the city of Philadelphia.
"I just want to say all the right things and just want y'all to know how much I appreciate y'all," said the 48-year-old retired star. "I thank everybody for playing a part in this and making this dream come true."
When images of Iverson's statue hit social media, people were quick to question its size compared to other NBA legends with statues honoring their careers. Every sculpture on the 76ers Legends Walk is the same size, but many were quick to say the team was trying to ridicule the 6-foot-tall point guard with a small statue.
People were saying the statue looked like Bow Wow's character Calvin Cambridge in Like Mike and Riley Freeman from The Boondocks while others used various memes to poke fun at the Sixers.
Allen Iverson spent 12 seasons with Philadelphia. He made 11 All-Star appearances, won Rookie of the Year in 1997, and was crowned League MVP in 2001. As an undersized guard, Iverson became the cornerstone of the franchise as he led them to the playoffs multiple times, and helped them to the NBA Finals in 2001. His cultural impact with his trademark braids and tattoos, had kids all over the world wanting to be like A.I.
