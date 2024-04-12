Fans Claim 76ers Disrespected Allen Iverson With Small Statue Despite Others Being the Same Size

Allen Iverson has been honored by the Philadelphia 76ers with his own bronze statue right outside the team's training facility in Camden, New Jersey, and fans are talking all about it, given its size.

The team unveiled the statue on Friday during a ceremony alongside family, friends, and fans of the NBA Hall of Famer. Iverson joins other Sixers legends who had statues made to honor them on the 76ers "Legends Walk," including Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Julius Irving, and more.

Doug Fisher, a local who designed the other statues outside the training facility, sculpted Iverson's. In his speech, A.I. showed emotion towards the honorable gesture from the team and said he was very "appreciative" of the organization and the city of Philadelphia.

"I just want to say all the right things and just want y'all to know how much I appreciate y'all," said the 48-year-old retired star. "I thank everybody for playing a part in this and making this dream come true."