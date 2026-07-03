State Of The Union

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Latest Stories

Protesters gather on the second day of pro Trump events.
Life

Capitol Police Chief Says Extremists Aim to 'Blow Up the Capitol' When Biden Addresses Congress

Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said militia groups involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 have threatened to "blow up the Capitol."

Jose Martinez1968 days ago
wtf
Life

Father of Parkland Mass Shooting Victim Escorted Out of Trump's SOTU Address

Trump was saying some dumb sh*t about guns when Fred Guttenberg spoke out, ultimately resulting in his removal.

Trace William Cowen2354 days ago
state of the union
Life

Donald Trump Delivered His State of the Union Address and People Had Jokes

Stacey Abrams delivered the Democratic Party's response.

Alex Galbraith2719 days ago
cardi
Music

Cardi B Bags Invitation to Meet With Iowa Democrats

Cardi has been invited to join Democrats at "a reception of her choice" in May.

Trace William Cowen2725 days ago
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Bill Nye
Pop Culture

Fans Are Calling Bill Nye Out For Going to Trump's State of the Union Address

Smells like hypocrisy, does it not?

Julia Reiss3090 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here's Everything That Happened in Barack Obama's Final State of the Union Address

Here's a recap of Barack Obama's final State of the Union address.

Debbie Encalada3839 days ago
Pop Culture

The State of the Union Meets Wes Anderson With CNN's Film Reimagining

Here's what The State of the Union reimagined as a Wes Anderson film would look like.

Debbie Encalada3839 days ago
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Pop Culture

One of the Supreme Court Justices Wasn't Sober During the State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg admits she was tipsy on wine during Obama's address.

Christopher Spata4172 days ago
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Pop Culture

Obama's Biggest 2015 State of the Union Burn: You

The president has left the building, and abandoned his base.

Lauretta Charlton4195 days ago
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Pop Culture

Twitter Went In on Joni Ernst's Strange SOTU Response

The Senator sounded like every instructional video, infomercial, and robot.

ianservantes4196 days ago
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Pop Culture

Obama Sons Republicans with a Perfect One-Liner During the SOTU

Don't start no stuff won't be no stuff.

ianservantes4196 days ago
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Pop Culture

Obama Addresses Sony Hacks and Cyber Security in SOTU

Last week the president announced his plans for the issue.

ianservantes4196 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Senator Giving Tonight's State of the Union Rebuttal Thinks the UN Wants to Steal People's Farms in Iowa

The senator giving tonight's Republican rebuttal to the State of the Union has some fun views regarding the United Nations.

Jason Duaine Hahn4196 days ago

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