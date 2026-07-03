Latest Stories
Capitol Police Chief Says Extremists Aim to 'Blow Up the Capitol' When Biden Addresses Congress
Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said militia groups involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 have threatened to "blow up the Capitol."
Father of Parkland Mass Shooting Victim Escorted Out of Trump's SOTU Address
Trump was saying some dumb sh*t about guns when Fred Guttenberg spoke out, ultimately resulting in his removal.
Nancy Pelosi Rips Copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union Address After Handshake Snub
Things got very tense.
Donald Trump Delivered His State of the Union Address and People Had Jokes
Stacey Abrams delivered the Democratic Party's response.
Cardi B Bags Invitation to Meet With Iowa Democrats
Cardi has been invited to join Democrats at "a reception of her choice" in May.
Fans Are Calling Bill Nye Out For Going to Trump's State of the Union Address
Smells like hypocrisy, does it not?
Bill Maher Channels Donald Trump in Imaginary State of the Union Speech: "Lick My Balls, No New Taxes"
Bill Maher tells us what we want to hear.
Jimmy Kimmel Translated Obama's Final State of the Union Address Into the Beautiful Language of Emoji
Paul Ryan is a walking emoji.
Here's Everything That Happened in Barack Obama's Final State of the Union Address
Here's a recap of Barack Obama's final State of the Union address.
The State of the Union Meets Wes Anderson With CNN's Film Reimagining
Here's what The State of the Union reimagined as a Wes Anderson film would look like.
'The Daily Show' Predicts Obama Will Stroll Into His Final State of the Union Address With "No More F***s to Give"
Obama did not participate in this video, sadly.
One of the Supreme Court Justices Wasn't Sober During the State of the Union
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg admits she was tipsy on wine during Obama's address.
Obama's Biggest 2015 State of the Union Burn: You
The president has left the building, and abandoned his base.
Twitter Went In on Joni Ernst's Strange SOTU Response
The Senator sounded like every instructional video, infomercial, and robot.
Obama Sons Republicans with a Perfect One-Liner During the SOTU
Don't start no stuff won't be no stuff.
Obama Addresses Sony Hacks and Cyber Security in SOTU
Last week the president announced his plans for the issue.
The Senator Giving Tonight's State of the Union Rebuttal Thinks the UN Wants to Steal People's Farms in Iowa
The senator giving tonight's Republican rebuttal to the State of the Union has some fun views regarding the United Nations.