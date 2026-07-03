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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
LeAnn Rimes Says Her Relationship With Eddie Cibrian Is Finally 'Calm' After Years of Drama
The country star looks back on the affair drama and tension with Brandi Glanville, explaining how she and Eddie reached a more grounded chapter.
Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
Music
Maggie Baugh, 25, in Spotlight Amid Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Divorce
Keith Urban recently changed song lyrics inspired by Nicole Kidman to reference his 25-year-old guitar player instead.
Bernadette Giacomazzo289 days ago
Pop Culture
Personality Complex: "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" Star Sheila Vand Is Out of This World
Sheila Vand is making her mainstream debut as a star of "State of Affairs," but the actress is all about staying true to her arthouse roots.
Tara Aquino4259 days ago