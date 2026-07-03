Stan Lee

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Stan Lee's Manager Defrauded Him Out of Millions of Dollars, Reveals New Documentary
Pop Culture

New Stan Lee Documentary Claims Former Manager Swindled Him Out of $21M

Former staffers say Lee’s final years involved piles of cash, little oversight and a road manager who kept him in the dark about his earnings.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Stan Lee's Likeness and Voice Has Been Resurrected by AI Company Under New Deal
Pop Culture

Stan Lee’s Voice and Likeness Are Being Recreated With AI

Fans can now license an AI Stan Lee for audiobooks, comics, and more as Hollywood keeps leaning deeper into AI recreations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Based His Marvel Characters on Her
Pop Culture

Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Used Her as Inspiration for Misty Knight and Monica Rambeau

From blaxploitation icon to comic-book muse, Grier breaks down how her on-screen power helped shape Marvel’s boldest Black heroines.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
George R.R. Martin smiles while wearing a black suit, cap, and glasses at the Atlanta Film Festival
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Criticizes Screenwriters Who Think They Can Improve Classic Books: 'They Make It Worse'

The 'Game of Thrones' creator believes the trend of adapting classic works is producing mediocre results.

Alex Ocho778 days ago
Joan Celia Lee and Stan Lee
Pop Culture

Stan Lee's Daughter Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against His Former Assistant

Stan Lee's daughter, Joan Celia Lee, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against her father's former personal assistant.

Joe Price2437 days ago
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stan lee daughter
Pop Culture

Stan Lee's Daughter Files Lawsuit to Recover His Intellectual Property

Stan Lee previously filed the same complaint before he died.

tara mahadevan2484 days ago
stan lee
Pop Culture

Stan Lee’s Daughter Co-Signs Spider-Man Deal, Says Disney and Marvel Gave Dad’s Legacy No ‘Respect or Decency’

"No one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney's executives," says JC Lee.

Alex Galbraith2520 days ago
stan lee
Pop Culture

Stan Lee Getting a Bronx Street Named in His Honor

The beloved creator of many iconic comic book characters died at age 95 last year.

Trace William Cowen2550 days ago
avengers endgame cast
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release Reportedly Features Deleted Scene Centered Around This Hero

The re-release, which hits theaters June 28, will feature additional content including an intro from co-director Anthony Russo.

Kyle Shokeye2578 days ago
This is a photo of Spider Man.
Pop Culture

A 'Spider-Man' Horror Movie Nearly Happened in the '80s

There's still time to make this into a reality.

Trace William Cowen2585 days ago
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keya morgan stan lee
Pop Culture

Stan Lee's Former Business Partner Arrested on Charges of Elder Abuse

Keya Morgan has been arrested in Scottsdale.

Alex Galbraith2609 days ago
keya morgan stan lee
Pop Culture

Former Stan Lee Manager Accused of Abuse, Fraud

A warrant has been issued for Lee's former manager Keya Morgan.

Alex Galbraith2620 days ago
Avengers
Pop Culture

Original Avengers Reflect on a Decade of Spoilers, Stan Lee Moments, and the MCU's Legacy

The original six Avengers and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige sat down for a conversation about the history and legacy of the 22-film saga.

Joe Price2654 days ago
Stan Lee
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel' Directors Explain the 2 Tributes Shaped by Stan Lee's Death

'Captain Marvel,' just like any other movie in the MCU, features a cameo from comic book legend Stan Lee—and it's not the only tribute.

Joe Price2687 days ago
spider man stan lee oscars
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Directors Were Played Off Before They Could Thank Stan Lee

The directors thanked the 'Spider-Man' creators in a post-speech interview.

Alex Galbraith2699 days ago
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Bill Maher
Pop Culture

Bill Maher Tells Stan Lee Fans to 'Grow Up'

The TV host revisited his controversial op-ed that criticized adult comic book fans.

Joshua Espinoza2728 days ago
Ryan Reynolds and Stan Lee at Comic Con International 2015
Pop Culture

Here's Why You'll Want to Stick Around For the 'Once Upon a Deadpool' Post-Credits Scene

Deadpool and company pay tribute to a true comic book icon with the 'Once Upon a Deadpool' post-credits scene.

Khal2774 days ago
fantastic four reboot
Pop Culture

Marvel Is Rewriting Fantastic Four's Origin Story

The team of superheroes is being rebooted next year.

Alex Galbraith2774 days ago

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