Spanish Trap

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Split image. Left: Young Miko in a black jacket with glasses. Right: Bad Bunny in a white shirt and tie with sunglasses.
Music

Young Miko Defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Set: ‘There’s a Space for Absolutely Everybody’

Miko recently connected with English-speaking audiences while opening for Billie Eilish.

Alex Ocho246 days ago
Feid at Governors Ball
Music

Feid Gets Personal on 'FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado'

The Grammy-winning artist shares the follow-up to 2020's 'Ferxxo (Vol 1: M.O.R).'

Jade Gomez400 days ago
Drake is dancing with his eyes closed, wearing a black shirt and chain necklaces. A Puerto Rican flag is in the background.
Music

From Dominican Drake to Mexican Drake: All the Times Drizzy Has Sang in Spanish

Drizzy's latest foray into the Spanish language on wax is "Meet Your Padre," a track that's featured on his and PartyNextDoor's new joint album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.'

Jade Gomez517 days ago
Cardi B attends the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in an elegant black blazer with long, sleek hair and a statement necklace
Music

Cardi B Teases Spanish Language Album After Polling Fans: ‘OK After My English Album!’

Cardi B gave a poll to her Instagram followers, who overwhelmingly demanded a Spanish language project from her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams752 days ago
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Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena
Music

6ix9ine Suggests Hip-Hop Culture Hates on Spanish Rappers

In a video originally shared on his Instagram Stories, controversial Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine suggested hip-hop culture hates on Spanish rappers.

Joe Price1170 days ago
rauw aa
Music

Rauw Alejandro Enlists Anuel AA for New Video "Reloj"

Rauw Alejandro has linked with Anuel AA for the new visual "Reloj," which is slated to appear on Rauw's forthcoming debut 'Afrodisíaco,' due on Nov. 13.

tara mahadevan2093 days ago
yaya
Music

6ix9ine Drops Video for New Spanish-Language Song “YAYA”

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just dropped the new single and video "YAYA" following the release of his Nicki Minaj collaboration "Trollz."

Joe Price2205 days ago
Rauw Alejandro ft. Lary Over "Cubierto de Ti"
Music

Premiere: Watch Rauw Alejandro's Video for "Cubierto de Ti" f/ Lary Over

Rauw's latest video is directed by Gus the Mastermind.

Angel Diaz2619 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Is About to Sing in Spanish With Latin Trap Star Bad Bunny

The 6 God is about to put a dent in the game by using his globally popular voice to sing in Spanish, with Latin trap and reggaeton king Bad Bunny.

Marco Margaritoff2982 days ago
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