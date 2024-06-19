Jim Jones on ‘Broken Spanglish’ Album: ‘I Learned More Spanish Recording This Album Than I’ve Known My Whole Life’

Jim Jones says he learned a lot while creating his upcoming Spanish album.

The 47-year-old Dipset rapper is embracing his Puerto Rican roots for his upcoming release, Broken Spanglish, which is set to blend dembow, Latin trap, drill, and reggaeton with collaborations from artists such as Arcángel, 38, and J Balvin, 39, according to Remezcla.

“I learned more Spanish recording this album than I’ve known my whole life,” Jones told the outlet.