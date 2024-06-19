Jim Jones on ‘Broken Spanglish’ Album: ‘I Learned More Spanish Recording This Album Than I’ve Known My Whole Life’

Jim Jones says he learned a lot while creating his upcoming Spanish album.
The 47-year-old Dipset rapper is embracing his Puerto Rican roots for his upcoming release, Broken Spanglish, which is set to blend dembow, Latin trap, drill, and reggaeton with collaborations from artists such as Arcángel, 38, and J Balvin, 39, according to Remezcla.
“I learned more Spanish recording this album than I’ve known my whole life,” Jones told the outlet.
Born Joseph “Jim” Guillermo Jones II and raised by a Puerto Rican father and an Aruban mother, Jones seems to be keen to reconnect with his heritage.
“I’ve been to Puerto Rico a few times, but not on the basis of trying to see my family or look where my family is from and things like that,” he said. “I’ll take that excursion pretty soon because it’s well-needed. It’s part of my roots, and I need to learn more about it.”
Jones began teasing the album as far back as June 2022 with a post on Instagram reading, “Latin album droppin soon Broken Spanglish watch me work I’m very proud of my heritage and I’m hype for yal to hear this album.”
He also previewed some of the forthcoming album back then on Instagram and released a bilingual drill track called “Pa Su Bloque” last August.
A release date for Broken Spanglish has yet to be announced.