Revenge’s Co-Founders Talk Eight-Year Anniversary, Special Archive Sale, and More

The brand has such a strong connection with music and many artists that helped define the SoundCloud era. Why was it so important for the brand to continue to foster that connection with the world of music for the past 8 years?

Garette: Ever since I could remember, music was my first inspiration and outlet to express myself. I was in the back of class making drums on my desk or downloading FL Studio to try to make a beat. Music and streetwear have always gone hand in hand. As a kid, I wanted to dress like 50 Cent and Pharrell because not only did they make good music, but whatever they put on would be looked at as the "cool" shit. Fostering the connection between music and Revenge was done so naturally to me. All the artists we worked with have been genuine relationships. I see ourselves as a vessel to help the artists turn their energy into something visual. If I didn't have music to draw inspiration from and inspire me, there wouldn't be the brand Revenge.

Han: From day one, Revenge has been rooted in music culture and the spirit of the underground. I grew up admiring new boundaries being pushed by up-and-coming artists from the LimeWire/iTunes era to the SoundCloud era. Seeing these artists come from obscure parts of the country and going against all odds to impact culture and create their own communities inspired hope and courage in me to try to do the same. Fate led us to Revenge. For that reason, incorporating artists trying new sounds and pushing the culture forward will always be a top priority. Music and fashion will always be intertwined — one feeds off the other — and I want to continue building Revenge as the home for that connection in streetwear.

You have worked with many rappers on various campaigns over the past 8 years. Which is the most memorable and why?

G: XXXTentacion. I started out as X's graphic designer back in 2015, running his Bad Vibes Forever brand back when he had 1500 or so followers on Twitter. Working closely with him, while developing the brotherhood I always wanted, while simultaneously witnessing him turn into the superstar he is, was unreal. Getting the opportunity to finally travel outside of my one-bedroom house in East LA and go on the Revenge tour, while working with him after the shows to build each collection is something I'll always hold close to me. Not knowing what the future held for us, while still continuing to push boundaries, was exhilarating and frightening at the same time. We never had a plan B. But I always believed that shit would just work itself out through hard work. I can talk about him all day, but mainly he was the first person to believe in me and inspired me to follow my dreams. I'll always be grateful for that.

H: Some of the most memorable and craziest moments were the very early days with X. We all connected when our combined communities were barely scratching a couple thousand people. It was the truest representation of a group of outcast kids and perceived failures trying their hardest to make something happen and to make it out by any means. To get into detail would be a long trip down memory lane, but from the feeling of the very first time Revenge and X released a physical product, to designing and planning things on daily collect jail calls, to the Revenge tour, to the brotherly fights from us all being so stubborn and opinionated, to funny moments like the first time he found out I was Asian and getting geeked out, will mark my brain forever. To be honest, now that I’m reflecting, I’m smiling and thankful for all the unforgettable moments I’ve shared with these legendary artists we’ve worked with. Coming from a random part of LA where nothing really happens, it’s crazy to think where a dream can take you.