Jermaine Dupri Brings Back His Louis Vuitton Pearl Socks, Clowning Resumes

Some things just go better together, like Jermaine Durpi and his socks.
The rapper and producer touched down in Austin, Texas earlier this week to attend SXSW in support of his new documentaries, Magic City: An American Fantasy and Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.
To mark the occasion, the 51-year-old showed up in style, donning a patterned suit with matching shorts and a red Louis Vuitton duffle bag.
However, the real show stopper of Dupri’s ensemble was an encore return of the infamous LV pearl-accented “pocket socks” he first wore as a surprise guest during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show last month.
Dupri uploaded the photos of his fit on Tuesday with the caption, “2 Docs and the Socks @sxsw #fuckutalbout.”
The comments were filled with reactions, including Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow) who wrote, “hey yall i told pops its a purse 😂 if u hold it like one carry it like one its a purse 🤣🤣🤣🤣 🧦 love you jd hahaha.”
“I never thought I'd see the day...JD with a purse and church socks 😮😮,” wrote another person.
One sensible user also chimed in with, “You can’t shame somebody who don’t give af lol 💪🏾”
Dupri is an executive producer for the Freaknik documentary alongside Luther Campbell and 21 Savage. The film looks at Freaknik's beginnings as a picnic in the ‘80s that quickly evolved into a massive gathering for HBCU students and even celebrities alike before shutting down in 1999. Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Rasheeda, and others also make appearances in the film.