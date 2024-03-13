Jermaine Dupri Brings Back His Louis Vuitton Pearl Socks, Clowning Resumes

Some things just go better together, like Jermaine Durpi and his socks.

The rapper and producer touched down in Austin, Texas earlier this week to attend SXSW in support of his new documentaries, Magic City: An American Fantasy and Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.

To mark the occasion, the 51-year-old showed up in style, donning a patterned suit with matching shorts and a red Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

However, the real show stopper of Dupri’s ensemble was an encore return of the infamous LV pearl-accented “pocket socks” he first wore as a surprise guest during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show last month.