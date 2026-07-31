The Slim Shady

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Eminem Slim Shady LP
Music

Eminem "The Slim Shady LP" on Vinyl with Limited Edition Damien Hirst Cover: How to Buy

The 1999 album that launched Eminem into superstardom is available now on limited-edition vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff151 days ago
Candace Owens speaks at a podium wearing a yellow blazer; Eminem is on stage in a hoodie and baseball cap
Music

Candace Owens Roasts Eminem in Response to Disses on New Album: ‘He’s So Desperate to Show Black People That He’s Real’

The Detroit rapper dissed the conservative media personality on two tracks off his latest album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).'

Alex Ocho748 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem's Father Reportedly Dead at 67

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., Eminem's biological father, has reportedly died.

Trace William Cowen2592 days ago

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