Shadez The Misfit

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Music

Shadez The Misfit Flies The Flag For Individuality On “Standards”

The multi-talented artist returns with another gem.

James Keith1127 days ago
Shadez The Misfit (credit: George Brown)
Music

Premiere: Shadez The Misfit Considers The Events And Experiences That Shaped Him In “South-Side Solace” Visual

Taken from an upcoming new project, 'South Side Raised Me Father God Changed Me', an ambitious audio-visual project that documents his life's story so far.

James Keith1310 days ago
Shadez The Misfit (credit: Fay Summerfield)
Music

Premiere: Shadez The Misfit Remains Hopeful On Stirring “Random Inner Thoughts”

Unpacking systemic racism and structural inequalities with surgical precision, there’s a surprising touch of hope that the world can and will get better.

James Keith1574 days ago
Music

Premiere: Shadez The Misfit Returns With Bipolar Sunshine For The Sun-Soaked "Fires"

A hazy, fluid voyage through Shadez' unique brand of rap.

James Keith3710 days ago
Music

Premiere: Shadez The Misfit Flexes His Lyrical Muscle In The "Rendition" Video

Rainy-day rap beats and heavy duty wordplay.

James Keith3739 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Shadez The Misfit's "Wrath of God III"

New music from The Misfit.

Tobi Oke4335 days ago

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