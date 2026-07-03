Latest Stories
Sheff G Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder, Will Be Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
Authorities allege the Brooklyn rapper funded shootings and celebrated a rival's murder with a steakhouse dinner.
Sheff G Drops New Song "Break From It"
Despite being sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a weapon last year, Sheff G has managed to continue releasing inspired music.
Trippie Redd Shares New Song “Sleepy Hollow”
Trippie Redd has released his latest single "Sleepy Hollow," from his forthcoming album 'Pegasus.' The project boasts features from Lil Wayne, Quavo, and more.
Lyndie Greenwood Talks Working With Monsters and Being an Inspirational Female Badass on "Sleepy Hollow"
"Sleepy Hollow's" resident badass talks to us about playing off of monsters and inspiring young girls.