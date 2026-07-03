Sleepy Hollow

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Latest Stories

Sheff G in a blue jacket and green beanie, wearing large chains, smiles and gestures with a gloved hand at a stadium.
Music

Sheff G Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder, Will Be Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Authorities allege the Brooklyn rapper funded shootings and celebrated a rival's murder with a steakhouse dinner.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
sheff g new single cover art
Music

Sheff G Drops New Song "Break From It"

Despite being sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a weapon last year, Sheff G has managed to continue releasing inspired music.

Jordan Rose1577 days ago
trippie song
Music

Trippie Redd Shares New Song “Sleepy Hollow”

Trippie Redd has released his latest single "Sleepy Hollow," from his forthcoming album 'Pegasus.' The project boasts features from Lil Wayne, Quavo, and more.

tara mahadevan2109 days ago
Pop Culture

Lyndie Greenwood Talks Working With Monsters and Being an Inspirational Female Badass on "Sleepy Hollow"

"Sleepy Hollow's" resident badass talks to us about playing off of monsters and inspiring young girls.

Frazier Tharpe4300 days ago

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