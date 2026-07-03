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Pop Culture

Melissa Barrera Dropped From ‘Scream VII’ Cast After Pro-Palestine Social Media Posts (UPDATE)

The 33-year-old Mexican actress has been vocal about demanding a ceasefire at the height of the Hamas-Israel War.

Alex Ocho969 days ago
Pop Culture

Florida Teacher Showed Fourth Graders Unrated Slasher Flick 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

Fourth graders at a Miami charter school received a disturbing surprise when their teacher played the gory film.

Alex Ocho1003 days ago
Scream VI still from new film pictured
Pop Culture

‘Scream VI’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Entry in Franchise at Domestic Box Office

As expected, the latest 'Scream' sequel has now become the highest-grossing entry in the beloved horror franchise at the domestic box office.

Trace William Cowen1194 days ago
ghostface sightings across the US
Pop Culture

Creepy Ghostface Sightings Are Part of 'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign

Sources close to the upcoming film confirmed the sightings were nothing more than a promotional stunt. The horror sequel is set to hit U.S. theaters next week.

Joshua Espinoza1232 days ago
Bloody Winnie movie still pictured
Pop Culture

Critically Panned ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Bloody and Honey’ Proves to Be a Horror Hit

The reviews were not kind for the childhood-ruining slasher, which is believed to have been made for an extremely low budget of $100,000 or less.

Trace William Cowen1241 days ago
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I Know What You Did Last Summer still from film
Pop Culture

Report: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel in Development With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt

Two of the stars of the 1997 original are said to be in talks to return for the film, which will be helmed by 'Do Revenge' director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Trace William Cowen1256 days ago
Scream VI teaser trailer image is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the New ‘Scream VI’ Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer for the latest film in the recently revived 'Scream' franchise arrives less than a year after the unveiling of the well-received fifth entry.

Trace William Cowen1311 days ago
Jim Carey as The Grinch
Pop Culture

XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie 'The Mean One' This December

Dr. Seuss' beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch will become a slasher in a forthcoming movie courtesy of XYZ Films, titled 'The Mean One.'

Brad Callas1377 days ago
A look at a new Ti West movie is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for A24 and Ti West’s ‘X’ Origin Story ‘Pearl’ Starring Mia Goth

Mia Goth returns for the 'X' prequel 'Pearl,' directed by Ti West. The film was written by West and Goth and also stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1452 days ago
Halloween Ends gets a trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’

The 13th overall installment in the decades-strong ‘Halloween’ franchise sees David Gordon Green again in the director’s chair after last year's 'Kills.'

Trace William Cowen1458 days ago
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Pete Davidson is seen in a new movie trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer f/ Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and More

Heard throughout the latest look at director Halina Reijn’s acclaimed A24 horror entry is a new original song from Charli XCX titled “Hot Girl.”

Trace William Cowen1466 days ago
Neve Campbell attends the "Castle In The Ground" premiere.
Pop Culture

Neve Campbell Will Not Return for 'Scream 6': 'It’s Been a Very Difficult Decision to Move On'

Neve Campbell released a statement confirming her exit from the upcoming sixth installment of the 'Scream' film franchise over a contract dispute.

Jose Martinez1502 days ago
The cast of a new A24 film is pictured in a still
Pop Culture

A24 Shares Trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, and More

 The acclaimed A24 slasher is directed by Halina Reijn from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe and based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. See it this August.

Trace William Cowen1543 days ago
Kid Cudi on Late Night with Seth Meyers
Music

Kid Cudi Talks About Introducing Daughter to Horror Movies When She Was 8

Ahead of the release of Ti West's slasher 'X' on Friday, Kid Cudi stopped by 'Seth Meyers' to talk about why he loves watching horror with his daughter.

Joe Price1584 days ago
Scream interactive poster in Birmingham, England.
Pop Culture

'Scream’ Officially Getting Another Sequel After Revival’s Success

Following the success of the newly revived 'Scream'—the fifth movie in the long-running franchise—Paramount and Spyglass are making another sequel.

Jordan Rose1625 days ago
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The Leatherface killer is pictured in a new movie
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares New Trailer for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

For nearly 50 years, the notorious Leatherface has been in hiding. When a group of friends arrive in Texas, however, they inadvertently revive an old terror.

Trace William Cowen1628 days ago

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