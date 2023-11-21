Melissa Barrera Dropped From ‘Scream VII’ Cast After Pro-Palestine Social Media Posts

Melissa Barrera will no longer star in Scream VII.
Sources told Deadline that the Mexican actress, who starred in the previous Scream reboot-slash-sequels, was dropped from the latest installment of the slasher film over pro-Palestine comments she made on social media accounts that have been perceived as anti-Semitic amidst the Hamas-Israel conflict.
In an undated Instagram Stories post, as reshared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Barrera wrote, “I love my jewish friends. I stand with you in these horrible times. I empathize with your fear and pain. No one deserves to be persecuted or attacked. I know that a lot of jewish people are not ok with what the government of Israel is doing, which is, the same thing.”
She continued, “Jewish children are dying. Innocent jewish people are dying. Palestinian children are dying and have been dying for decades. Innocent Palestinians are and have been dying for decades. Not always because of bombs, but because they live in a prison and have had vital resources limited. Why is it that a designated terrorist organization is that, but a government is just acting out in self defense? Why is it brown people are terrorists but white governments that act in similar ways are not? This questions [sic] is bigger than the current conflict. I pray for peace for everyone. I pray for peace and freedom in that region.”
Spyglass Media did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment, but the 33-year-old actress may have alluded to her firing with an image reposted on her Instagram Stories that reads, “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”
Another post, where Barrera ponders why she couldn’t find information “about the Palestinian side” for the past few weeks, was also criticized. “Because western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself,” she wrote. “Censorship is very real. Palestinians know this, they know the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing.”
Barrera has since shared additional posts in support of Palestine, and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The Hamas-Israel war has proven to be as divisive in Hollywood as it has been everywhere else. It was announced Tuesday that actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by her agency, UTA, after comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York on Nov. 17, according to Variety.
“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon told protestors.
Per another report from Variety, Tom Cruise reportedly stepped forward in defense of top CAA agent, Maha Dakhil, who also shared a number of Instagram posts addressing the crisis, including one that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Per the publication, Dakhil was relieved from her post as the co-chief of the motion pictures department. Cruise, who is her client, allegedly showed up to the agency to support Dakhil.