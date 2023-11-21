Melissa Barrera Dropped From ‘Scream VII’ Cast After Pro-Palestine Social Media Posts

Barrera has since shared additional posts in support of Palestine, and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Hamas-Israel war has proven to be as divisive in Hollywood as it has been everywhere else. It was announced Tuesday that actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by her agency, UTA, after comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York on Nov. 17, according to Variety.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon told protestors.

Per another report from Variety, Tom Cruise reportedly stepped forward in defense of top CAA agent, Maha Dakhil, who also shared a number of Instagram posts addressing the crisis, including one that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Per the publication, Dakhil was relieved from her post as the co-chief of the motion pictures department. Cruise, who is her client, allegedly showed up to the agency to support Dakhil.