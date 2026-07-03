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Tokischa
Music

Tokischa Shares New Song “Surfboard” Produced by Skrillex

The Dominican artist is gearing up for the release of her debut album, 'Amor & Droga.'

tara mahadevan119 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard wearing a white t-shirt makes a rock gesture with both hands in a kitchen setting.
Music

Skrillex Drops Surprise New Album 'F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3'

Skrillex's latest album features a wide range of genres and influences. from hyperpop to nostalgic Datpiff-era Trap-A-Holics drops.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo471 days ago
Music

Flowdan Kept It Grimey All The Way To The Grammys

The pioneering MC made history by picking up the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rumble” alongside first-time winner Fred again.. and Skrillex.

James Keith893 days ago
Music

Tainy Drops New Album 'DATA' f/ Bad Bunny, Skrillex, and More

The star-studded full-length solo debut features Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Skrillex, Rauw Alejandro, Wisin Y Yandel, Arcangel, and others.

Joe Price1113 days ago
Kid Cudi performs in support of his "Entergalactic" album release at Oakland Arena
Music

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Fest 2023 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, and More

Clipse, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and more are set to perform.

Abel Shifferaw1220 days ago
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This is a photo of Skrillex.
Music

Skrillex Drops Surprise Album 'Don't Get Too Close' f/ Justin Bieber, Chief Keef, and More

The project was announced during the DJ's Madison Square Garden performance Saturday night, one day after he unleashed his debut LP, 'Quest for Fire.'

Joshua Espinoza1244 days ago
skrill screenshot from youtube
Music

Skrillex Shares New Track “Way Back” f/ Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress

Skrillex is plotting out a wildly prolific 2023, including the expected release of his first new solo album in nearly 10 years. This week, he shared two songs.

Trace William Cowen1288 days ago
Beyoncé holding a Grammy during the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony
Music

Here Are the Full Production Credits for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé’s long-awaited new album 'Renaissance' has arrived, and she brought along some high-profile producers to flesh out its club-ready sound.

Joe Price1449 days ago
The cover art for Yung Lean's 'Stardust' mixtape featuring Skrillex and fka Twigs
Music

Yung Lean Releases 'Stardust' Mixtape f/ FKA twigs and Skrillex

Yung Lean has returned with his new mixtape 'Stardust,' which features production from Skrillex and a standout guest feature from FKA twigs.

Joe Price1561 days ago
j-balvin-jose
Music

Stream J Balvin's New Album 'Jose' f/ Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Skrillex, and More

J Balvin has shared his latest album, 'Jose,' which includes features from Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Skrillex, Jhay Cortez, Khalid, Ozuna, and more across 24 songs.

tara mahadevan1771 days ago
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timelezz cover
Music

Jhay Cortez Releases 'Timelezz' f/ Anuel AA, Skrillex, and More

After months of anticipation, Jhay Cortez has finally released his sophomore effort 'Timelezz,' with features from Skrillex, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1778 days ago
Don't Go
Music

Watch the Video for Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Don Toliver's New Track "Don't Go"

The Biebs and Skrillex previously connected on a slew of records, including “2 Much,” “Somebody," and “Loved By You” off Bieber's 2021 album, 'Justice.'

Joshua Espinoza1792 days ago
jhay
Music

Jhay Cortez and Skrillex Come Together in Video for New Track "En Mi Cuarto"

Jhay Cortez and Skrillex rush through the desert and set things ablaze in the new visuals for Jhay's song "En Mi Cuarto" that also stars Mia Khalifa.

Jordan Rose1813 days ago
J Balvin x Skrillex
Music

Watch J Balvin and Skrillex's New Video for "In da Getto"

The Alfred Marroquín-directed video includes cameos by TikTok comedy star Khaby Lame as well as Jeff Obeng's Mufasa character. Check out the visual here.

Joshua Espinoza1841 days ago
skrillex
Music

Listen to Skrillex's New Song "Supersonic (My Existence)" f/ Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady

Skrillex's new song "Supersonic (My Existence)" features Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady, and follows the producer's last track "Butterflies."

tara mahadevan1862 days ago
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