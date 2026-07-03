Featured
The skit shows the comedian pressuring women to drink alcohol. Some say it glorifies predatory behavior, while others argued that it condemns it.Joshua Espinoza
Here are Drake's finest moments as an actor, from 'Degrassi' to 'Anchorman 2' to 'Think Like a Man Too.'Calum Marsh
Tweeters are putting their own spin on this 'Key & Peele' skit.Victoria L. Johnson
The best of the past seven days including psychedelic rap beats, heart-racing club music and some riotous grime instrumentals.James Keith