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Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
Druski
Pop Culture

Druski Says There Was 'Truth' to His Megachurch Pastor Skit: 'I Got the Message Across'

“We’re blind to it,” the comedian said.

Trey Alston16 days ago
Druski performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Holds Coulda Been Records Audition During 2026 BET Awards

Trying out for a spot on the Coulda Been Records roster was a male rapper with a BBL.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Recreates Mega Church Skit at BET Awards

Druski went into the archives and brought out one of his most popular skits to open the BET Awards 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, smiling broadly at an event.
Music

RDCWorld Turns Drake Fans Into a Gang in Hilarious New Skit

The new skit imagines what it's like to get caught listening to any of Drake's opps following the release of 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho52 days ago
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Damson Idris and Druski
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Laughs Off Druski’s Black British Actors Skit: 'You Ain’t Sh*t'

Lil Baby, Nick Cannon, and others also reacted to the hilarious skit.

Trey Alston70 days ago
Druski at the 15th Annual NFL Honors.
Pop Culture

Druski Reignites Diaspora Wars With Black British Actor Portraying American Roles Skit

After putting a spotlight on Conservative women in America and Megachurch pastors, Druski is now focused on Black actors from the UK.

Jose Martinez71 days ago
Erika Kirk calls out Druski for parodying her in "whiteface."
Pop Culture

Erika Kirk Appears to Call Out Druski for Wearing 'Whiteface' to Parody Her

The Turning Point CEO went after her detractors on 'The Charlie Kirk Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
Bam Adebayo leaves the court after defeating the Washington Wizards.
Sports

RDCWorld Drops Hilarious Skit About Jayson Tatum and Others Upset Over Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

Not everyone is happy to see Adebayo surpass Kobe for the second-most points in an NBA game.

Jose Martinez128 days ago
Ashton Hall and Woah Vicky
Pop Culture

'Ice Bath Guy' Ashton Hall Enlists Woah Vicky for Anti-Cheating Skit

The message is, "If you don’t value her someone else will."

Shawn Setaro138 days ago
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RDCWorld/YouTube RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

RDCWorld Brings Back Die-Hard J. Cole Fan for 'The Fall-Off' Skit

The beloved and always-tearful character is back.

Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
Bowen Yang
Pop Culture

Bowen Yang Says Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' With Emotional Speech During Final Skit

Yang played the part of an airline employee and revealed how much he enjoyed his job.

Trey Alston208 days ago
Cardi B.
Music

Cardi B Jokes She Needs Album Sales to 'Save' Her Home in New Subway Skit

The Grammy-winning rapper hopped on the NYC trains to hustle passengers to buy her long-awaited second album, 'Am I the Drama?'

Jaelani Turner-Williams307 days ago
A white TikTok personality and Druski in makeup for a skit, side by side
Pop Culture

White TikToker Jokes About Resembling Druski's NASCAR Character: 'I Got the Tits and Everything'

Druski’s hilarious skit earned him a demolition derby invite from TikToker Tuck Fard.

Trace William Cowen315 days ago
Theo Von in denim jackets; one with a red cap and mullet hairstyle, the other with curly hair and a neutral expression.
Pop Culture

Theo Von Responds to Druski Whiteface Skit, Teases His Own Version: ‘I Feel a Jheri Curl Coming On‘

Some users accuse Von of wanting to do a skit in blackface in response to Druski's 'Proud to Be American' video.

Alex Ocho317 days ago
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(L-R) Justin Bieber and Druski.
Music

Druski Commends Justin Bieber for Sounding ‘Kinda Black’ on New Album ’Swag’

The comedian appears on three skits featured on the pop star's surprise new album, 'Swag.'

Joe Price371 days ago
Doja Cat poses on the red carpet in a shimmering blue gown with a deep neckline, against a purple backdrop with logos.
Music

Doja Cat Acts Out Scene on Livestream About Husband Coming Out as Gay

The rapper improvised the skit after a fan asked her to “Act like my husband is gay” during a recent Instagram Live.

Alex Ocho431 days ago
A split image showing a woman in bed on the left and a man in bed on the right, both wearing pink tops. Text above reads, "When you accidentally take melanin instead of melatonin to fall asleep."
Sports

Robert Griffin III Shares Skit of His Wife Turning Black After Mistaking Melanin Pill for Melatonin

RGIII, who said God has a sense of humor so people shouldn't be offended by everything, got mixed reactions from the skit online.

Mark Elibert511 days ago

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