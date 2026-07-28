Nick Cannon Films Skit About Dodging Child Support With Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon understands the absurdity of the amount of children he has, and now he has filmed a comedy sketch about the lengths he’s willing to go to avoid paying child support.

“Nick, it’s time to pay child support,” his girlfriend Bre Tiesi says at the start of the comedy skit, which can be seen below. “Como say what?” he replies, seemingly shocked. She insists that he needs to pay up, only for him to respond in Amish garb, “No, I don’t, I’m Amish.” She’s confused about what that has to do with her request, and he pivots to blaming a vaccine and then suggesting that he doesn’t have to pay if he has over ten children.

Cannon has 12 children with six different women, but as Tiesi points out, his excuse about not having to pay up because of the number of kids he has would only apply in foreign countries. He then vanishes and gives her a FaceTime call from China, showing just how far he’s willing to go to not pay child support.