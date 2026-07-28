GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Films Skit About Dodging Child Support With Bre Tiesi

Cannon joked that he's willing to travel all the way to China to avoid paying child support.

Nick Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, and Breana Tiesi attend the world premiere of Zootopia 2 at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Nick Cannon understands the absurdity of the amount of children he has, and now he has filmed a comedy sketch about the lengths he’s willing to go to avoid paying child support.

“Nick, it’s time to pay child support,” his girlfriend Bre Tiesi says at the start of the comedy skit, which can be seen below. “Como say what?” he replies, seemingly shocked. She insists that he needs to pay up, only for him to respond in Amish garb, “No, I don’t, I’m Amish.” She’s confused about what that has to do with her request, and he pivots to blaming a vaccine and then suggesting that he doesn’t have to pay if he has over ten children.

Cannon has 12 children with six different women, but as Tiesi points out, his excuse about not having to pay up because of the number of kids he has would only apply in foreign countries. He then vanishes and gives her a FaceTime call from China, showing just how far he’s willing to go to not pay child support.

This isn’t the first time Cannon and Tiesi—who share one child together, Legendary Love Cannon—have filmed a skit about their relationship. Back in 2023, they shared a video in which he jokes about her making more money than him.

“I’m trying to sleep,” he told her as she scrolled through her phone in bed, to which she replied that she had some important emails to catch up on. “I guess you making all the money… Your bread, your bed,” he joked.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Netflix greenlit an untitled docuseries starring Nick Cannon that promises to document his life raising all of his children. The show is expected to premiere this fall and will show him balancing his busy career in television with co-parenting.

Cannon's children include twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

Related Stories

Nick Cannon Reacts to Wild Conspiracy Theory: 'They're Onto Me'
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Reacts to Viral Bone Marrow Conspiracy Theory

The father of 12 leans into a viral bone marrow rumor and jokes about his lupus battle after fans revived the wild theory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Nick Cannon Honors Deceased Son Zen with Beachside Celebration of Life
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Beach Memorial for Late Son Zen

From heartbreaking diagnosis to a serene oceanfront memorial, see how Cannon honors Zen’s short life and the decision that changed their final days together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 20
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon’s Family Is Getting the Netflix Treatment This Winter

The actor and TV host will pull back the curtain on co-parenting six women across an untitled docuseries dropping in winter 2026.

Mark Elibert86 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App