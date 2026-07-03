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From John Cena wearing Reebok Pumps back in the 2000s to Roman Reigns rocking Air Jordan 4s to the ring today, here is a timeline of sneakers in pro wrestling.Mike DeStefano
The Shows of Shows promises to be one of the lengthiest, most star-studded WWE events to date. Here are our predictions for every announced match on the card.Kevin Wong
Shane McMahon will wear custom Air Jordans to battle Kevin Owens in Hell in a Cell.Brandon Richard
Enzo Amore and Shane McMahon battle it out for WWE sneaker supremacy.Brandon Richard