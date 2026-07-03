Des Mcmahon

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd

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Music

N*E*R*D - "Rockstar (Des McMahon Remix)"

Philly's own Des McMahon is a producer we've rocked with over the last year. It makes sense; we like our beats big and our bass dirty, and Des more th

khrisd4483 days ago
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Music

Carvar & Clock's "BLAKKA" EP is the Toughest Record on the Internet Today

I love those random records that are insane that were never placed in my inbox. They still feel like treats. And in scrolling through my soundcloud st

nappy4554 days ago
Des McMahon Bow Down Blue [Play Me Free]
Music

PREMIERE: Des McMahon ft. XNDR - "Bow Down"

Philly-Based artist Des McMahon is starting to release the tunes that every underground artist in the city has spent the past few months applauding hi

nappy4573 days ago
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Music

Des McMahon's New EP is "Pure Poison"

No, but literally. That is what it is called: Pure Poison. Des McMahon is a ginger out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a dude who writes anything and everything. His new EP exemplifies that in three tracks that are varied in sound and genre. The album art sets the tone, the EP cover bright blue and smoky, like an eerie, haunted body of water. The face on the cover is that of a siren of greek mythology, so enticing that you can't help but dive right in to this three-track EP.

lolod4631 days ago

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