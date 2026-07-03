Latest Stories
FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA
The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.
Sean Paul and Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief
The goal of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert is to raise $1M for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.
Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated
Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.
Shaggy Reminds Fans Once Again That “It Wasn’t Me” Is an ‘Anti-Cheating Song’
Shaggy previously addressed fans' misinterpretations of "It Wasn't Me" back in 2020, for the song's 20th anniversary.
Rihanna Rep Reportedly Denies That Singer Asked Shaggy to Audition for New Album (UPDATE)
Rihanna's forthcoming dancehall-inspired reggae album still doesn't have release date.
Someone Is Posing as Shaggy to Scam Fans Out of Money, Artist Warns
It isn't him.
Shaggy and Sting Performed at Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Party and it Was as Funny as it Sounds
Shaggy and Sting performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday party in London at Royal Albert Hall over the weekend and left lot of people simply asking: why?
Shaggy Spoofs "It Wasn't Me" to Make It About Trump and Russia
James Corden and Shaggy team up for "It Wasn't Me" remix on Donald Trump and Russia.
Sting and Shaggy Are Dropping a Collab Album on 4/20
Roooooooooxanne, am I right?
Shaggy Ranks NYC Beef Patties
What does a born-and-bred Jamaican like Shaggy make of trendy, new-school patties at Miss Lily's, and local chains like Golden Krust? Find out in this super-official taste test Food Grails extra.
You Can't Deny It: How Shaggy Pioneered Reggae's Pop Crossover With "It Wasn't Me"
Today is the 15-year anniversary of "It Wasn't Me" crowning the Hot 100 on Feb. 3 for two weeks.
In Case You Were Wondering, Shaggy Knows the Secret to Defeating ISIS
His rule is first and foremost, listen to more reggae.
Who Does a Better Shaggy Impersonation: Steve Higgins or Shaggy?
It's a close battle.
Premiere: Watch Shaggy's "Picture" Video f/ Melissa Musique
The power of social media is all over this video.
Premiere: Listen to Shaggy's "Picture" f/ Melissa Musique
Shaggy is offering his latest release as a free download for the next 48 hours.
Major Lazer's "Keep Cool" Used in HBO's "VICE" Trailer
"Keep Cool," the Wynter Gordon and Shaggy-featured tune from Major Lazer's Free the Universe, has been used to score the quick trailer for Vice's forthcoming HBO show (which premieres on April 15 at 11PM). The show looks gripping, and the tune does well to play up that intensity.