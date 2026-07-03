Shaggy

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A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Sean Paul & Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief
Music

Sean Paul and Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief

The goal of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert is to raise $1M for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Man in denim jacket and layered necklaces poses with a smile at the iHeartRadio event
Music

Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated

Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.

tara mahadevan858 days ago
Music

Shaggy Reminds Fans Once Again That “It Wasn’t Me” Is an ‘Anti-Cheating Song’

Shaggy previously addressed fans' misinterpretations of "It Wasn't Me" back in 2020, for the song's 20th anniversary.

tara mahadevan1141 days ago
shaggy
Music

Rihanna Rep Reportedly Denies That Singer Asked Shaggy to Audition for New Album (UPDATE)

Rihanna's forthcoming dancehall-inspired reggae album still doesn't have release date.

tara mahadevan2380 days ago
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Sting and Shaggy perform at the Royal Albert Hall
Music

Shaggy and Sting Performed at Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Party and it Was as Funny as it Sounds

Shaggy and Sting performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday party in London at Royal Albert Hall over the weekend and left lot of people simply asking: why?

Katherine Barner3008 days ago
james corden shaggy it wasnt me spoof robert mueller donald trump
Music

Shaggy Spoofs "It Wasn't Me" to Make It About Trump and Russia

James Corden and Shaggy team up for "It Wasn't Me" remix on Donald Trump and Russia.

Victoria L. Johnson3046 days ago
shaggy beef patty
Pop Culture

Shaggy Ranks NYC Beef Patties

What does a born-and-bred Jamaican like Shaggy make of trendy, new-school patties at Miss Lily's, and local chains like Golden Krust? Find out in this super-official taste test Food Grails extra.

First We Feast3285 days ago
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Music

You Can't Deny It: How Shaggy Pioneered Reggae's Pop Crossover With "It Wasn't Me"

Today is the 15-year anniversary of "It Wasn't Me" crowning the Hot 100 on Feb. 3 for two weeks.

Steven J. Horowitz3817 days ago
Music

In Case You Were Wondering, Shaggy Knows the Secret to Defeating ISIS

His rule is first and foremost, listen to more reggae.

Zach Frydenlund4029 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Shaggy's "Picture" Video f/ Melissa Musique

The power of social media is all over this video.

Zach Frydenlund4133 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Shaggy's "Picture" f/ Melissa Musique

Shaggy is offering his latest release as a free download for the next 48 hours.

Zach Frydenlund4231 days ago
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Music

Major Lazer's "Keep Cool" Used in HBO's "VICE" Trailer

"Keep Cool," the Wynter Gordon and Shaggy-featured tune from Major Lazer's Free the Universe, has been used to score the quick trailer for Vice's forthcoming HBO show (which premieres on April 15 at 11PM). The show looks gripping, and the tune does well to play up that intensity.

khrisd4876 days ago

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