When reaching out to DJs Enferno and Shiftee regarding their latest E.A.S.Y (Erferno and Shiftee, Yo) project, you have to understand one thing first.marcuskdowling
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Days off? We don't take those. If we have to keep up with artists like Shiftee, that's the mantra we have to take. He's won two DMC championships, haskhrisd
The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?khrisd
EDM's on the rise, there's no doubt about that. And while some might say "it's already big," trust DAD when we tell you: it's only getting bigger. Andkhrisd