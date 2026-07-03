Latest Stories
Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker Set to Reprise 'Scooby-Do' Voice Roles in Upcoming Anime Series
Tubi's first original 'Scooby-Doo' anime sends Shaggy and Scooby to Japan, with Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker reprising their roles.
Police Ask For Help Finding Man Who Broke Into Gas Station Dressed as Scooby-Doo
The Tuscaloosa Police Department said they need help "solving a mystery."
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie's Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Clips from the HBO Max movie show beloved 'Scooby-Doo' detective Velma swooning over new character Coco Diablo and telling Daphne she's "crushing hard."
Mindy Kaling Responds to Criticism Over Role as Velma in ‘Scooby Doo’ Spinoff
The actress/producer said she was shocked by the negative reaction to the 'Scooby Doo' spinoff series, which reimagines Velma as South Indian.
Trailer Released for Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Movie
Scooby-Doo and Courage The Cowardly Dog's cartoon worlds will collide for the crossover movie, 'Straight Outta Nowhere.' Watch the trailer for it here.
James Gunn Says Warner Bros. Wasn't Down With a Gay Velma in 'Scooby-Doo'
Prior to his work on 'The Guardians of the Galaxy,' filmmaker James Gunn mostly served as a screenwriter for a variety of films, including 2002's 'Scooby-Doo.'
Jaleel White Revives Urkel for Upcoming 'Scooby-Doo' Show
His episode premieres on June 27.
Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan to Star in New 'Scooby-Doo' Animated Movie
'Scooby-Doo' will make its return to the big screen with an animated movie set to star Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, and Will Forte.
Some 'Scooby Doo' Stan Sneak-Filmed a Live-Action Straight-to-VOD 'Daphne & Velma' Movie
It's unclear what's really going on here, honestly.