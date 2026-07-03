Scooby-Doo

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Latest Stories

Scooby-Doo Van
Pop Culture

Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker Set to Reprise 'Scooby-Do' Voice Roles in Upcoming Anime Series

Tubi's first original 'Scooby-Doo' anime sends Shaggy and Scooby to Japan, with Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker reprising their roles.

Complex Staff58 days ago
The Scooby-Doo thief.
Life

Police Ask For Help Finding Man Who Broke Into Gas Station Dressed as Scooby-Doo

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said they need help "solving a mystery."

Joe Price385 days ago
scooby doo screenshot from trailer
Pop Culture

New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie's Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years

Clips from the HBO Max movie show beloved 'Scooby-Doo' detective Velma swooning over new character Coco Diablo and telling Daphne she's "crushing hard."

Brad Callas1381 days ago
Mindy Kaling
Pop Culture

Mindy Kaling Responds to Criticism Over Role as Velma in ‘Scooby Doo’ Spinoff

The actress/producer said she was shocked by the negative reaction to the 'Scooby Doo' spinoff series, which reimagines Velma as South Indian.

Joshua Espinoza1819 days ago
Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog
Pop Culture

Trailer Released for Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Movie

Scooby-Doo and Courage The Cowardly Dog's cartoon worlds will collide for the crossover movie, 'Straight Outta Nowhere.' Watch the trailer for it here.

Gavin Evans1850 days ago
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james gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Says Warner Bros. Wasn't Down With a Gay Velma in 'Scooby-Doo'

Prior to his work on 'The Guardians of the Galaxy,' filmmaker James Gunn mostly served as a screenwriter for a variety of films, including 2002's 'Scooby-Doo.'

Joe Price2194 days ago
jaleel
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Revives Urkel for Upcoming 'Scooby-Doo' Show

His episode premieres on June 27.

Alex Galbraith2578 days ago
Gina Rodriguez of the television show 'Jane the Virgin' speaks
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan to Star in New 'Scooby-Doo' Animated Movie

'Scooby-Doo' will make its return to the big screen with an animated movie set to star Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, and Will Forte.

Xavier Hamilton2694 days ago
Scooby
Pop Culture

Some 'Scooby Doo' Stan Sneak-Filmed a Live-Action Straight-to-VOD 'Daphne & Velma' Movie

It's unclear what's really going on here, honestly.

Joe Price3034 days ago

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