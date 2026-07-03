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Complex Canada compiled some of the most important Canadian hip-hop titles that sprang forth during the blog era, from Drake and Shad to Cadence Weapon.Darcy MacDonald
Shad's tour in support of his latest album 'TAO' kicks off on April 29. Complex Canada talked to the rapper about the tour, his upcoming documentary, and more.Kyle Mullin
To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked some of our favourite Black Canadian artists to share the Black Canadian musicians who have inspired them.Natalie Harmsen
The veteran rapper has been at it for 16 years. Now, on his seventh album, he's still not shying away from themes of capitalism & racism but leaning into them.Natalie Harmsen