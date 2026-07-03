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Metro Boomin.
Music

Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape

The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.

Joe Price349 days ago
juno awards 2023 hip hop 2023 performance
Music

Watch: The 2023 Juno Awards Pay Homage to Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

Just before announcing the Juno Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year, rappers Haviah Mighty and Kardinal Offishall took the stage to pay homage to hip-hop's 50th

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
Charlotte Day Wilson
Music

2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List Unveiled: Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad, and More

The Polaris Music Prize unveiled the 2022 short list, showcasing the best Canadian albums of the last year. The winner will receive $50,000 CAD.

Bianca Thompson1463 days ago
weeknd
Music

The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List

40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.

Sydney Brasil1492 days ago
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Music

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Talk Shad’s Remix of “Red Sky at Night”

Shad has released a remix of Snotty Nose Rez Kid's track "Red Sky at Night". Complex Canada talked to the Rez Kids, Shad, and producer Taabu about it.

Kyle Mullin1574 days ago
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The Best Canadian Songs of May 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: May 2021

With fiery new tracks from Shad to KILLY to Young Clancy, these Canadian songs were the perfect soundtrack for the increasingly warm weather this month.

Sumiko Wilson1872 days ago
Shad sitting against a blue graffiti background
Music

Premiere: Shad Laments "Work" (or Lack Thereof) on New Track

Shad raps about the precarity of work on his new single, which taps into job hunting, hustle culture, and the endless cycle of being on the grind.

Natalie Harmsen1877 days ago
sandy hudson blm t0
Music

The Music Fueling Black Lives Matter Toronto's Sandy Hudson

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto compiled a list of mostly Canadian bangers that have been fueling her in the fight against racism.

Complex Canada2214 days ago
TOBi haviah mighty jazz cartier shad
Music

TOBi Taps Jazz Cartier, Haviah Mighty, & Shad for "24" Remix Video

The latest single from ''STILL+'—a deluxe version of TOBi's debut album—features an esteemed cadre of Toronto MCs.

dcowie2262 days ago
hip hop evolution
Music

'Hip-Hop Evolution': How Three Canadians Made the Emmy-Winning, Definitive Docuseries on Rap

Host Shad, director Darby Wheeler, and writer Rodrigo Bascuñán chat with Complex Canada about making their award-winning series.

Complex Canada2369 days ago
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Complex Guide to NXNE 2017
Music

Complex Canada's Guide to NXNE 2017

Check out our recommendations for the best performances, conference talks and parties happening during NXNE 2017.

jayemkayem3313 days ago
shad q
Pop Culture

Shad Is Leaving CBC's 'q'

Following a statement from CBC Radio, Shad will end his hosting duties this week.

Aidan D'Aoust3622 days ago
Music

The 10 Best Things We Saw At NXNE

It's time to reflect.

Aaron Zorgel4040 days ago

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