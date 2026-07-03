Serge Ibaka

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Serge Ibaka On Returning To Toronto: "Every Time I Come Back Here I Feel Like Home"

He also admired the cultural diversity the city has to offer.

Louis Pavlakos1094 days ago
Serge Ibaka attends an intimate dinner; Kendrick Perkins attends NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Sports

Serge Ibaka Responds to Kendrick Perkins Suggesting He Lied About His Age

Serge Ibaka took to Twitter to fire back at his former Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins after he "went too far" when insinuating he lied about his age.

Jose Martinez1298 days ago
Kyle Lowry and DeMar Derozan hugging while playing for the Toronto Raptors
Sports

Demar Derozan Might Have Returned to the Raptors if Kyle Lowry Was Still There

On an episode of Serge Ibaka's show How Hungry Are You?, the former Raptor says he would've considered a Toronto comeback if not for Kyle Lowry's departure.

Sydney Brasil1589 days ago
serge ibaka raptors jumper
Sports

Serge Ibaka Has Reportedly Signed With the Los Angeles Clippers

This ends Ma Fuzzy man's epic run with the Toronto Raptors.

Vivek Jacob2063 days ago
drakes private chef merch on making beats for xo belly
Pop Culture

Chef Merch on Making Beats for Belly and Cooking for Drake | Northern Clutch

From crafting beats for some of Canada's top rap artists to being the private chef for the likes of Drake and Serge Ibaka, Chef Merch is on fire.

Alex Narvaez2079 days ago
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Sports

Serge Ibaka on OG Anunoby Feud, Title Defense, and 'Scary' COVID-19 Numbers

"He said he put me on cooking; I guess OG put me on everything," says the Raptors center.

Vivek Jacob2201 days ago
serge ibaka fashion
Sports

Serge Ibaka’s Talent Show Raising Money to Combat COVID-19

The Toronto Raptors guard will donate $20,000 to the winner’s city or region to help cope with the devastation the coronavirus has caused.

Vivek Jacob2281 days ago
league pass raptors
Sports

The 10 Most Epic Raptors Games of the 2019-20 Season (For Now)

Whether or not this season is over, these Raptors already proved they’re well worth remembering. Here are their 10 most memorable games so far.

Vivek Jacob2305 days ago
lowry ibaka jazz
Sports

Raptors Enter Realm of Unknown as COVID-19 Changes Everything

What are Toronto Raptors are up to now that the NBA season has been suspended indefinitely?

Vivek Jacob2315 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 14
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Off-White x Air Jordan V, Adidas Yeezys & More

From the Off-White x Air Jordan V to Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3, here are some of the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this past week.

Mike DeStefano2333 days ago
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raptors franchise record win streak
Sports

15 Defining Moments From the Raptors' Franchise-Record Win Streak

15 moments from the streak that highlight the Raptors’ success heading into the unofficial second half of the season.

Vivek Jacob2338 days ago
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers
Sports

Kawhi Leonard Files Application to Trademark 'What It Do Baby'

Kawhi is also looking to trademark the slogan "City Views Over Interviews."

Xavier Hamilton2454 days ago
kevin durant
Sports

Kevin Durant Built a Dream Team of Former Teammates

Some big names are missing.

Alex Galbraith2459 days ago
Referee Marat Kogut #32 directs Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors to the bench
Sports

This Is Apparently Why Serge Ibaka Fought Marquese Chriss

Multiple NBA insiders disclosed what instigated the fight.

Xavier Hamilton2683 days ago

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