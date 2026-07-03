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U.S. Senate Candidate Was Inspired by 'Home Alone' When She Assaulted Renter with a Tarantula
Life

Minnesota Senate Candidate Says ‘Home Alone’ Inspired Tarantula Attack on Airbnb Guest

Prosecutors say a tense landlord–tenant dispute escalated as the self-represented Senate hopeful cited ‘Home Alone’ as inspiration for the incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing on stage with pink hair and a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.

Alex Ocho155 days ago
Patrick Mahomes in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform, looking focused on the field.
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Says Alabama Senator 'Did Not Recruit' Him in College

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has claimed he recruited and is friends with the star quarterback.

tara mahadevan526 days ago
Life

Video Shows Bernie Sanders Stopping a Near-Brawl During Senate Hearing

The 82-year-old senator intervened when a GOP senator challenged a union president to a fight during a Senate hearing.

Alex Ocho976 days ago
Life

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez Accused of Taking Gold Bars As Bribes, Hit With Corruption Charges

"Gold Bar Bob," as he's being called by one of his political opponents, reportedly accepted bribes between 2018 and 2022.

Alex Ocho1029 days ago
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Merged photo of Dwayne Wade and Grant Hill.
Sports

Dwyane Wade, Grant Hill Being Eyed by Democrats Looking to Win Florida Senate Seat

Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade recently announced he and his family relocated from Florida to California due to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the state.

Jose Martinez1164 days ago
This is a photo of Bernie Sanders.
Life

Bernie Sanders Introduces Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage and Warns of Political Consequences

Sen. Sanders is reintroducing an amended version of his 2021 proposal in the hopes of getting it passed to raise minimum wage across the country.

James R. Sanders1169 days ago
Photograph of Ticketmaster logo on phone
Music

Senate Warns Ticketmaster Following Beyoncé’s Tour Announcement: ‘We’re Watching’

The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a warning to Ticketmaster via Twitter after Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour this week.

taramhdvn1260 days ago
Taylor Swift is seen at an awards show
Music

Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift Disaster Subject of Senate Hearing

Fans need no reminder of the fact that last year's Ticketmaster presale for Taylor's tour was a complete disaster, ultimately leading to Tuesday's hearing.

Trace William Cowen1270 days ago
A large cat is pictured in a news report
Life

Big Cat Public Safety Act Signed Into Law After ‘Tiger King’ Boosts Awareness (UPDATE)

The Big Cat Public Safety Act has now been signed into law by President Biden, who received the bill after it unanimously passed the Senate.

Trace William Cowen1317 days ago
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Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a press conference
Life

Senate Passes Bill Seeking to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

Democrats successfully passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Wednesday, after garnering support from 12 Republican members. The bill now heads to the House.

Joshua Espinoza1339 days ago
Gun safety advocates participate in the 'March For Our Lives' rally
Life

Senate Strikes Bipartisan Deal for Gun Reform, Biden Says It ‘Reflects Important Steps in the Right Direction’

A bipartisan group of senators have announced a new framework for gun reform legislation, which includes a major beef-up of school security.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1496 days ago
This image shows the son of a shooting victim speaking at a hearing
Life

Buffalo Shooting Victim’s Son Wants Action From Lawmakers: ‘My Mother’s Life Mattered’

Gary Whitfield Jr., whose mother Ruth Whitfield was killed in the racist attack last month, provided the opening statement at Tuesday’s hearing.

Trace William Cowen1500 days ago
Ted Cruz walks away from reporter
Life

Ted Cruz Questioned About U.S. Mass Shootings at Dinner, Walks Away From Reporter

Sky News reporter Mark Stone grilled Cruz two days after the second-deadliest mass shooting at a school, which took place at Robb Elementary School.

Brenton Blanchet1511 days ago
Bobby Shmurda photographed in NYC
Music

Bobby Shmurda Is ‘Grateful’ NY State Senate Passed ‘Rap Music on Trial' Bill, Says It Needs to Happen in Georgia

Bobby Shmurda told TMZ that he's pleased that the New York State Senate passed the 'Rap Music on Trial' bill, which would limit use of rap lyrics as evidence.

tara mahadevan1519 days ago
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A scene from the drunk driving incident involving Janet Hinds.
Life

Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Requiring Drunk Drivers Pay Child Support If They Cause Death of a Parent

Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that will require a convicted drunk driver to pay child support for the kid left behind by the parent they killed.

Jose Martinez1548 days ago

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