Texas Republican Slammed for Mention of Racial Segregation Ruling in Response to Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
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John Cornyn, a Republican Senator from Texas, mentioned Plessy v. Ferguson and Brown v. Board of Education in response to a statement from President Obama.Trace William Cowen
In an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, Stephen A. Smith spoke about his background in politics, revealing that he was approached to run for Senate.Brad Callas
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People Sound Off About Bill Seeking to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent as Senate Unanimously Approves
The Senate has passed new legislation that could make daylight saving time permanent, and people's reactions to the new bill are a mixed bag.tara mahadevan
The measure also drops several other requirements, including ones about Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Cesar Chavez, and Susan B. Anthony.Brenton Blanchet