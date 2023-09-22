New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez Accused of Taking Gold Bars As Bribes, Hit With Corruption Charges

Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey is facing serious charges.

According to The New York Times, The Senator and Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee has been indicted on three counts of federal corruption. The indictment also charges his wife, Nadine Menendez, and three other New Jersey businessmen. The indictment spans 39 pages and includes charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under the color of official right, relating to Senator Menendez using his official position to force individuals to provide him something of value.

One scheme involved Menendez allegedly providing sensitive U.S. government information to benefit Egypt’s government. In two other instances, he sought to influence investigations into two New Jersey businessmen, and even recommended a U.S. attorney nomination to President Biden to potentially sway the prosecution of a fundraiser for Menendez.