Scottie Barnes

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Two basketball players in action during a game. Jaylen Brown in a green Boston jersey, number 7, and Scottie Barnes in a white Toronto Raptors jersey, number 4.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Calls Scottie Barnes a ‘Ninja Turtle’ After Raptor Shows Out Despite Celtics Win

Brown said Barnes is "strong as sh*t" during a recent stream on Twitch.

Joe Price220 days ago
2024 NBA All-Star Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Stars shatter the combined scoring record.

Brandon Richard879 days ago
Myles Turner #33, Bennedict Mathurin #00, and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate after winning the KIA Skills Challenge as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Indiana Pacers team puts on a show for its home fans.

Brandon Richard880 days ago
Sports

Scottie Barnes Tops List Of Best-Selling NBA Jerseys In Canada

Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick were the only Raptors to make the list.

Erik Leijon899 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Tells Raptors Coach To "Pump The Brakes" On Calling Scottie Barnes The Future "Face Of The League"

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic made the statement in his epic rant after the 132-131 Lakers win on Tuesday night.

Erik Leijon918 days ago
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Sports

Watch Drake Give The Postgame Speech After Raptors Beat Suns: 'Incredible Win'

Drake and his son Adonis attended last night's 112-105 win for the Raps over the Suns at Scotiabank Arena.

Erik Leijon960 days ago
Sports

The Toronto Raptors Say What Drake Songs They Want To Perform With Him

In a video posted to the Toronto Raptors' Instagram page, the team was asked what Drake songs they'd like to perform with him during his homecoming concert.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago
Sports

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri On Not Starting Pascal Siakam Extension Talks: "We Were Selfish"

Siakam's contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Louis Pavlakos1019 days ago
Sports

Scottie Barnes Rates Gradey Dick's Draft Day Fit: 'It Was Over'

Barnes also believes he had a better draft day outfit than Dick.

Louis Pavlakos1107 days ago
Sports

Pascal Siakam Might Be The Next Raptor To Leave As Trade Rumours Intensify

Several teams keep inquiring about Siakam's availability, according to reports.

Louis Pavlakos1108 days ago
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Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin
Sports

Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard to Represent Canada at NBA Rising Stars Game

Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers are set to appear in this year’s NBA Rising Stars game during the league's All-Star festivities.

Louis Pavlakos1262 days ago
Toronto Raptors media day collage
Sports

Tier Zero On Their "Monstars"-Inspired 2022-23 Raptors Media Day Photoshoot

Tier Zero is the group behind the Raptors Media Day photoshoot, snapping the stylish and meme-worthy images of every member of the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors.

Oren Weisfeld1365 days ago
Nick Nurse and Kardinal Offishall
Sports

Kardinal Offishall, Ne-Yo perform in Toronto for Nick Nurse's Foundation

Nick Nurse hosted an evening of music at History in Toronto to help raise funding for The Nick Nurse Foundation Music Labs to help underserved communities.

Louis Pavlakos1368 days ago
Raptors vs. Celtics at the Bell Centre
Sports

Montreal Welcomes Raptors Preseason Game with Playoff Atmosphere

For the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season, the Toronto Raptors travelled to Montreal to play a preseason game against the Boston Celtics, winning 137-134.

Louis Pavlakos1369 days ago
Scottie Barnes zombie apocalypse
Sports

The Raptors Share Which Teammates They’d Grab In A Zombie Apocalypse

At yesterday’s Toronto Raptors media day, the players answered basketball questions, but also shared which teammate they'd grab in a zombie apocalypse.

Louis Pavlakos1389 days ago
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