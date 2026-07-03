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Scotland World Cup Fans Cause 'Emergency' Beer Deliveries After Drinking Boston Bars Dry
The Tartan Army reportedly drank four times the amount of beer that is typically sold in a four-day holiday weekend.
Family ‘Sickened’ After University Error Linked to Student’s Suicide
The family of University of Glasgow student Ethan Brown says a university mistake led him to believe he would be unable to graduate.
Adult Industry Mogul Gail Thackray Invests Her Millions Into a Beatles-Themed Scottish Estate
Gail Thackray, who made millions in the phone-sex and early internet adult industry, has gotten into the Scottish real estate business.
Black Scottish People React to Americans Just Finding Out They Exist
Users on TikTok are apparently just realizing Scotland has a Black diaspora.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Granted Permission To Convert Scotland Theater Into Bar
Timberlake and Woods already have a T-Squared Bar in Manhattan.
Man Behind Viral ‘Dress That Broke the Internet’ Confesses to Strangling His Wife
#TheDress became a global phenomenon in 2015 and had everyone debating if the garment was black and blue or white and gold.
Pilot Sentenced After Arriving Drunk to Flight With 2 Bottles of Jägermeister in His Bag
One of the bottles was open and "just under half full," court officials said.
Wonka Experience: Organizer of Widely Memed Sh*tshow Says He’s Lost His Friends and the 'Love of My Life'
If nothing else, the colossal failure at least gave the world a slew of memes and a now-in-development horror film.
Husband Behind Viral Blue and Black Dress Charged for Attempting to Kill His Wife
Keir Johnston, the son-in-law of the woman whose dress broke the internet, terrorized his wife Grace Johnston for 11 years and attempted to murder her, prosecutors allege.
Pilot Allegedly Came to Work Drunk to Fly From Scotland to NYC, Arrested as Passengers Waited
A 61-year-old Delta Airlines pilot was taken into custody and his flight from Edinburgh to New York was canceled.
Watch Snoop Dogg Touch Down in Scotland as Bagpiper Plays "Still D.R.E."
Snoop Dogg arrived in Scotland on Thursday to begin the European leg of his I Wanna Thank Me arena tour. The Death Row Records CEO was welcomed by bagpipes.
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' Dies at 72
Scottish-born actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies, has died at age 72.
170 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Flying Reptile Discovered in Scotland Called 'Largest of Its Kind Ever Discovered'
The fossil of a 170 million-year-old prehistoric flying reptile was found in Scotland and was later revealed to be the largest fossil of its species found.
U.S. Man Found in Scotland Hospital With COVID After Faking His Death to Evade Sexual Assault Charges
A Rhode Island man faked his death in 2020 to avoid sexual assault charges, but was arrested in Scotland after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Terminally Ill Groom Collapses and Dies at Altar as Bride Walks Down Aisle With Their Son by Her Side
A groom with terminal cancer collapsed and died at the altar as his bride walked down the aisle. The wedding took place in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
Katie Leung of 'Harry Potter' Says Publicists Told Her to Deny She Was Victim to Racist Fan Abuse
'Harry Potter' actress Katie Leung has spoken about her time working on the films, revealing that publicists told her to deny she received racist fan abuse.
Scotland Is Now First Country In the World to Make Pads and Tampons Free
The Scottish parliament voted unanimously to pass the Period Products Bill, legislation that makes mensural products available in public buildings.
James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dead at 90
Sean Connery first portrayed the iconic role in 1962's Dr. No. He went on to appear in five official Bond films as well as an unofficial movie in 1983.