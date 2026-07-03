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Scotland soccer fans.
Sports

Scotland World Cup Fans Cause 'Emergency' Beer Deliveries After Drinking Boston Bars Dry

The Tartan Army reportedly drank four times the amount of beer that is typically sold in a four-day holiday weekend.

Jose Martinez29 days ago
Three people standing solemnly outdoors, dressed in formal attire. The woman on the left wears a light coat, the woman in the center a black coat, and the man on the right a dark suit.
Life

Family ‘Sickened’ After University Error Linked to Student’s Suicide

The family of University of Glasgow student Ethan Brown says a university mistake led him to believe he would be unable to graduate.

Helen Storms169 days ago
Adult Film Star Gail Thackray Flips Film Money into Beatles-Themed Scottish Estate
Life

Adult Industry Mogul Gail Thackray Invests Her Millions Into a Beatles-Themed Scottish Estate

Gail Thackray, who made millions in the phone-sex and early internet adult industry, has gotten into the Scottish real estate business.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
A collage of three people: a man in glasses and a black shirt, a smiling woman with long hair, and a man in a kilt outdoors.
Life

Black Scottish People React to Americans Just Finding Out They Exist

Users on TikTok are apparently just realizing Scotland has a Black diaspora.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
Justin Timberlake in a gray blazer and pearl necklace next to Tiger Woods in a pink-striped polo shirt and white cap with a black logo
Music

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Granted Permission To Convert Scotland Theater Into Bar

Timberlake and Woods already have a T-Squared Bar in Manhattan.

Mark Elibert740 days ago
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Split image: left side features a man seated, smiling. Right side shows a close-up of a dress that sparked a color debate online
Pop Culture

Man Behind Viral ‘Dress That Broke the Internet’ Confesses to Strangling His Wife

#TheDress became a global phenomenon in 2015 and had everyone debating if the garment was black and blue or white and gold.

Alex Ocho796 days ago
Delta Airlines aircraft mid-flight with landing gear down against a blue sky
Life

Pilot Sentenced After Arriving Drunk to Flight With 2 Bottles of Jägermeister in His Bag

One of the bottles was open and "just under half full," court officials said.

Trace William Cowen848 days ago
Two split scenes, left shows a man in hoodie looking concerned, right shows a person in mime makeup posing dramatically
Pop Culture

Wonka Experience: Organizer of Widely Memed Sh*tshow Says He’s Lost His Friends and the 'Love of My Life'

If nothing else, the colossal failure at least gave the world a slew of memes and a now-in-development horror film.

Trace William Cowen849 days ago
Life

Husband Behind Viral Blue and Black Dress Charged for Attempting to Kill His Wife

Keir Johnston, the son-in-law of the woman whose dress broke the internet, terrorized his wife Grace Johnston for 11 years and attempted to murder her, prosecutors allege.

Abel Shifferaw1098 days ago
Life

Pilot Allegedly Came to Work Drunk to Fly From Scotland to NYC, Arrested as Passengers Waited

A 61-year-old Delta Airlines pilot was taken into custody and his flight from Edinburgh to New York was canceled.

Starr Savoy1123 days ago
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Snoop Dogg performs at OVO Hydro Glasgow
Music

Watch Snoop Dogg Touch Down in Scotland as Bagpiper Plays "Still D.R.E."

Snoop Dogg arrived in Scotland on Thursday to begin the European leg of his I Wanna Thank Me arena tour. The Death Row Records CEO was welcomed by bagpipes.

Brad Callas1217 days ago
Robbie Coltrane rest in peace
Pop Culture

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' Dies at 72

Scottish-born actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies, has died at age 72.

Joe Price1372 days ago
scotland isle of skye fossil found
Life

170 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Flying Reptile Discovered in Scotland Called 'Largest of Its Kind Ever Discovered'

The fossil of a 170 million-year-old prehistoric flying reptile was found in Scotland and was later revealed to be the largest fossil of its species found.

Jordan Rose1604 days ago
Covid patient transported to the isolation ward.
Life

U.S. Man Found in Scotland Hospital With COVID After Faking His Death to Evade Sexual Assault Charges

A Rhode Island man faked his death in 2020 to avoid sexual assault charges, but was arrested in Scotland after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Jose Martinez1645 days ago
Bride and Groom
Life

Terminally Ill Groom Collapses and Dies at Altar as Bride Walks Down Aisle With Their Son by Her Side

A groom with terminal cancer collapsed and died at the altar as his bride walked down the aisle. The wedding took place in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

Brad Callas1841 days ago
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Katie Leung
Pop Culture

Katie Leung of 'Harry Potter' Says Publicists Told Her to Deny She Was Victim to Racist Fan Abuse

'Harry Potter' actress Katie Leung has spoken about her time working on the films, revealing that publicists told her to deny she received racist fan abuse.

Joe Price1953 days ago
Feminine care shelf
Life

Scotland Is Now First Country In the World to Make Pads and Tampons Free

The Scottish parliament voted unanimously to pass the Period Products Bill, legislation that makes mensural products available in public buildings.

Joshua Espinoza2060 days ago
Sean Connery attends day twelve of the 2015 US Open
Pop Culture

James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dead at 90

Sean Connery first portrayed the iconic role in 1962's Dr. No. He went on to appear in five official Bond films as well as an unofficial movie in 1983.

Xavier Hamilton2085 days ago

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