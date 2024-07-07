Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Granted Permission To Convert Scotland Theater Into Bar

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods will be bringing their new sports bar, T-Squared Social, to Scotland.

According to a BBC News report, Timberlake and Woods were granted permission to turn the New Picture House Cinema into a luxury bar in St. Andrews, Scotland. The new location will have sports simulators, duckpin bowling, darts, and two cinema screens.

Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in the real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection. The company stated it would "protect and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area" in its application.

There will be 40 to 45 jobs opening up for the redevelopment and the plan for the new bar states the folks in St Andrews will get to "experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment." Woods and Timberlake have already opened their first bar in Manhattan.

The news of his bar expanding to Scotland is much-needed for Timberlake, who's been dealing with the aftermath of his DWI arrest last month. He recently made a joke out of his situation during the Boston stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

"So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no, I'm just kidding," he joked. "Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?"

He continued, "For all of you that it's your first time tonight—on a serious note—I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love."