Saquon Barkley

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Saquon Barkley Pushes for LeBron to Come to Philly: 'You'd Be Remembered Forever'
Sports

Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Pitch for LeBron James to Join the 76ers

At his youth camp, the Eagles star makes a bold pitch to the NBA’s all-time scoring king as speculation over LeBron’s next team heats up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
A split image of two men wearing sunglasses. The left man is in profile, and the right man is facing forward. Text overlays are present.
Style

Travis Scott Previews New Cactus Jack x Oakley Collaboration f/ Tom Brady and More

Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and more are modeling for new the sunglasses collection.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
NFL Stars Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and Jayden Daniels Recruited by Beats for New Campaign
Sports

NFL Stars Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and Jayden Daniels Recruited by Beats for New Campaign

The three NFL titans are part of the new campaign for the popular headphones.

Bernadette Giacomazzo284 days ago
A man smiling and posing with peace signs in front of a wall displaying various sneakers.
Sneakers

Saquon Barkley on Madden Glory, LeBron Loyalty, and Travis Scott Collaboration

On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, the Eagles Super Bowl champ and Madden 2026 cover star opens up about sneaker culture and redefining football style.

Brendan Frederick340 days ago
Pharrell and Zendaya
Pop Culture

Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: Pharrell, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo and More

This year's Met Gala theme explores Black style and the history of dandyism.

tara mahadevan438 days ago
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Saquon Barkley and Donald Trump
Sports

Saquon Barkley Defends Golfing With Donald Trump: 'Maybe I Just Respect the Office'

Barkley said he also golfed with Barack Obama "not too long ago."

tara mahadevan445 days ago
Two separate images: left, a football player in uniform on the field; right, a man in a suit smiling at an event
Sports

Saquon Barkley Responds to Tiki Barber Saying 'You're Dead to Us' After Signing With Rival Eagles

The 27-year-old running back is returning to the state where he played high school and collegiate football.

Jose Martinez857 days ago
Sports

Saquon Barkley Sounds Off on Running Back Contract Narrative, Tommy Devito Pitches Saquon to Return to Giants

We sat down with Saquon Barkley and Tommy Devito to talk about the Super Bowl, Saquon's future in New York, the state of running back contracts, the Cowboys/Eagles losing and the rise of Devito.

Zion Olojede905 days ago
Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One (Black) DJ7952 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One to the Patta x Nike Air Max 1, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1718 days ago
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Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 Yurt
Style

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 YURT to 1017 Alyx 9sm x Nike Air Force 1 High, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1732 days ago
Nike Saquon Air Trainer III DA5403-200
Sneakers

Saquon Barkley Designs His Own Nike Air Trainer 3 Colorway

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a special Air Trainer III colorway releasing in October 2021. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1766 days ago
Lamar Jackson TD Celebration Titans Ravens 2021
Sports

The Top 25 NFL Players Under 25

Who is the best young player in the NFL entering the 2021 season? We ranked the best ballers under age 25, headlined by a couple of quarterbacks.

Ian Wharton1866 days ago
Drake reacts in the first half during Game Five
Music

Drake Sends Love to Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., and Saquon Barkley While Showing His Knee Recovery

Drake took to Instagram on Sunday where he shared that he's taking slow, but confident steps on his surgically repaired knee while giving love to NFL stars.

Xavier Hamilton2048 days ago

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