Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Pitch for LeBron James to Join the 76ers

The recruiting campaign for LeBron James has officially reached the NFL. Speaking at his youth football camp at Haddonfield Memorial High School in New Jersey, Saquon Barkley made his pitch for the NBA's all-time leading scorer to bring the next chapter of his career to Philadelphia.

After hearing the reports that James won't return to the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2025-26 season, Barkley didn't hesitate when asked why the four-time NBA champion should consider the City of Brotherly Love.

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I know Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."