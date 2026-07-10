Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Pitch for LeBron James to Join the 76ers

The recruiting campaign for LeBron James has officially reached the NFL. Speaking at his youth football camp at Haddonfield Memorial High School in New Jersey, Saquon Barkley made his pitch for the NBA's all-time leading scorer to bring the next chapter of his career to Philadelphia.
After hearing the reports that James won't return to the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2025-26 season, Barkley didn't hesitate when asked why the four-time NBA champion should consider the City of Brotherly Love.
"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I know Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."
It's an argument Barkley can make from experience. After leaving the New York Giants in 2024, he immediately transformed the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and helping deliver another Super Bowl championship to the city.
The comments arrive as speculation surrounding LeBron James' future continues to dominate the NBA offseason. The 41-year-old reportedly plans to move on from the Lakers, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Cleveland Cavaliers all emerging as rumored landing spots.
The latest recruiting pitch also comes after months of headlines surrounding James' final season with the Lakers.
Earlier this year, an ESPN report detailed alleged friction between Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and James, including claims that Buss had privately discussed trading the superstar in 2022 and believed he wasn't sufficiently appreciative after the team selected Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The report also described internal frustration over James' influence within the organization.
Buss quickly rejected that characterization. "It's really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama," she said. "To say that it wasn't appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him."
Meanwhile, Bronny James has continued splitting time between the Lakers and the G League as part of his development.