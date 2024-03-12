Saquon Barkley Responds to Tiki Barber Saying 'You're Dead to Us' After Signing With Rival Eagles

Old habits die hard for Tiki Barber.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Saquon Barkley agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, worth up to $46.75 million and $26 million fully guaranteed. The contract gives Barkley the long-term financial security he has been seeking since last season when his now-former team, the New York Giants, opted to use the one-year franchise tag instead of coming together on an extension suitable for both parties.

As a member of the Eagles, Barkley will return to his home state of Pennsylvania where he also played collegiate ball at Penn State. However, Barber, a former Giants running back, only sees the decision as Saquon joining a rival team.

"He's dead to us now. You're dead to us, Saquon," Barber said on WFAN's Evan and Tiki radio show. "Good luck, you’re dead to me."