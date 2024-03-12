Saquon Barkley Responds to Tiki Barber Saying 'You're Dead to Us' After Signing With Rival Eagles

Old habits die hard for Tiki Barber.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Saquon Barkley agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, worth up to $46.75 million and $26 million fully guaranteed. The contract gives Barkley the long-term financial security he has been seeking since last season when his now-former team, the New York Giants, opted to use the one-year franchise tag instead of coming together on an extension suitable for both parties.
As a member of the Eagles, Barkley will return to his home state of Pennsylvania where he also played collegiate ball at Penn State. However, Barber, a former Giants running back, only sees the decision as Saquon joining a rival team.
"He's dead to us now. You're dead to us, Saquon," Barber said on WFAN's Evan and Tiki radio show. "Good luck, you’re dead to me."
Barkley did not take too kindly to Barber's remark, claiming he has "been a hater since I got to New York."
"And all the 'Dead to me' talk don't smile in my face when you see me," he added in a tweet.
"lol yup you're the prime example of loyalty to a team," Barkley wrote in response to Complex Sports' post about Barber's comment. "I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs."
One year after retiring from the NFL, Barber made his debut as an analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America and criticized the leadership qualities of his former quarterback Eli Manning, citing a moment last season when he was "very uncomfortable" delivering a motivational speech to the offense. He added, "Sometimes it was almost comical the way he would say things."
Manning took the critique in stride and wondered what Barber would go on to "say [about other teams] besides the Giants and what his comments will be on that."
The Giants went on to defeat a 16-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII that same season. And you're never going to believe who was there to interview Manning after the victory.