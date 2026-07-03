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Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
After two years off from its usual in-person festivities in San Diego, Comic-Con returns in full-force. Check out the biggest trailers released here.Trace William Cowen
Life
Why Police Video of Officer 'Overdosing' on Fentanyl Exposure Has Raised Major Skepticism From Medical Experts
A recent video released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has been labeled as “propaganda” after it showed a rookie allegedly overdosing on fentanyl.Joe Price
Twitter user Jen Fraser created a thread detailing the time she and her stepdaughter, Mia, met DMX while celebrating Mia's college graduation in San Diego.Xavier Hamilton