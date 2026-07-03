San Diego

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a wooden background, featuring an eagle and shield.
Life

Feds Discover 2,000 Foot Mexico-US Smuggling Tunnel With Electricity and Ventilation, Arrest Four

Federal agents say the Tijuana-San Diego tunnel moved more than a ton of cocaine worth $45 million.

Mark Elibert44 days ago
Boyz II Men, E-40, & Jordin Sparks Among All-Star Lineup for SeaWorld Concert Series
Music

Boyz II Men, E-40, and Jordin Sparks Join SeaWorld’s 2026 Concert Lineup

The 2026 SeaWorld Concert Series lineup includes something for everyone, with The Beach Boys, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Flo Rida also featured.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
Little Italy, San Diego.
Life

San Diego Woman Who Plead Guilty to Conspiring to Kill Husband Dies By Suicide

Tatyana Natasha Remley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the heart of San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Will Lavin202 days ago
Boosie Badazz
Music

Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty to Gun Possession, Feds to Recommend 2 Years in Prison

The government will be recommending a two-year prison sentence, but it's ultimately up to the judge.

Trey Alston324 days ago
Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Recalls Causing a Celebrity Couple To Break Up: ‘I Didnt Realize I Held This Power’

The actress couldn't reveal the couple's identity, saying she'd get in "trouble."

tara mahadevan335 days ago
Advertisement
Ying Yang Twins on stage wearing a "Mom's Spaghetti" hoodie and camo pants and a blue patterned outfit
Music

Ying Yang Twins at SeaWorld: Video Shows Crunk Duo Bringing the Energy to San Diego Theme Park

SeaWorld San Diego welcomed the crunk duo to its stage this weekend.

Trace William Cowen382 days ago
A large crowd stands outside the San Diego Comic-Con International entrance, featuring various attendees in costumes
Life

14 Arrests Made in Sex Trafficking Sting at San Diego Comic-Con

10 victims were also recovered in the undercover operation.

Jose Martinez715 days ago
Alleged sexual abuse victims stand during a vigil.
Life

San Diego Diocese Says Sexual Abuse Lawsuits May Bankrupt Them

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego has informed members of its clergy that it could declare bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits.

Jose Martinez1249 days ago
United Airlines airplanes parked at gates at Terminal C at Newark Liberty Airport
Life

Battery Catches Fire on United Airlines Flight, Four People Hospitalized

Four people have been hospitalized after an external laptop battery ignited and caused a fire on a United Airlines flight on Tuesday, CBS News reports.

Joe Price1254 days ago
Advertisement
Image of the alleged drug smuggling tunnel
Life

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Found Running Over 1,700 Feet From Tijuana to San Diego

The secret entrance was located by San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing and featured rail and ventilation systems, electricity, and reinforced walls.

Brenton Blanchet1522 days ago
$233 million of drugs seized and offloaded in San Diego
Life

Coast Guard Seizes $233M Worth Of Drugs, Offloads in San Diego

U.S Coast Guards Public Affairs Officer shared that the drugs represent “eight interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels" over two months.

Brenton Blanchet1567 days ago
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" at Pechanga Arena
Music

Justin Bieber Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Tour Date

Bieber’s second tour date, scheduled for Sunday night in Las Vegas, has been pushed to June 28, following “positive Covid results within the Justice Tour."

Brenton Blanchet1607 days ago
Officers stand outside of Old Town station
Life

San Diego Police Searching for Suspect Who Killed Man by Pushing Him Into Oncoming Train

San Diego police are searching for a man they say was unprovoked when he pushed another man off a Subway platform and into an oncoming train on Saturday.

Brenton Blanchet1655 days ago
Video of Calif. HW after truck drops money
Life

Chaos Erupts on California Freeway After Armored Truck Spills Loads of Cash

The incident occurred Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California. Police say they arrested a man and woman on suspicion of taking some of the money.

Joshua Espinoza1699 days ago
Advertisement
Plane crash in Santee, California
Life

At Least 2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Residential Neighborhood in Southern California

Two people have died after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Santee, California, a suburban city in San Diego County.

Brad Callas1739 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App