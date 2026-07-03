San Diego Padres

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Three friends in casual attire chatting at a baseball stadium, with game visible below
Sports

San Francisco Giants Fan Slaps San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video at Opening Weekend

The female Padres fan delivered a slap heard 'round the world at Friday night's game.

Brad Callas839 days ago
Emma Stone booed by Mets fans
Pop Culture

Watch Emma Stone Get Booed at Padres-Mets Game

The incident went down during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series in Queens. Stone was booed after she was spotted wearing Padres gear.

Joshua Espinoza1378 days ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is introduced before the game
Sports

Fernando Tatís Jr. Suspended for 80 Games Over Performance Enhancing Drug Violation

The MLB announced the suspension on Friday, after the San Diego Padres star allegedly tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol.

Joshua Espinoza1435 days ago
Juan Soto looks on during 2022 MLB All Star Game.
Sports

Padres Reportedly Agree to Acquire Star Outfielder Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal With Nationals

The Nationals have agreed to ship star outfielder Juan Soto, along with first baseman Josh Bell, to the Padres in exchange for a number of top-tier prospects.

Jose Martinez1445 days ago
nationals stadium shooting
Sports

Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Reported Shooting Outside Stadium

It's reported that multiple people were injured in a shooting during the Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Joshua Espinoza1826 days ago
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Dodgers, Manny Machado
Sports

Manny Machado Signs Biggest Free Agent Contract in U.S. History—Here Are the Players He Topped

The San Diego Padres made a huge splash by inking Manny Machado to the largest free agent contract in American sports history.

Jose Martinez2705 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Here's Why Tony Gwynn Would Have Hit .400 in 1994

Gwynn always felt that he could have hit .400 in 94 had the season not ended early. Given his repertoire and these conditions, he definitely could have.

Chris Gaine3656 days ago

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