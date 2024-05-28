San Diego Cop Resigns After Allegedly Having Sex With Suspect After She Propositioned Him

A San Diego police officer is mired in controversy following a departmental investigation into his handling of an arrest.
TMZ reports that the San Diego PD launched a probe into Officer Anthony Hair after he locked himself in the back seat of his patrol car, which was holding a female suspect. Body cam footage reveals that the woman invited him to have sex with her before he ended up in the back seat.
The incident happened last August when the woman ended up in Hair’s patrol car after he and fellow cops apprehended two people for stealing a car. At the time of the arrest, Hair had his body camera on. The woman asked if he was married and single, then said, "I'm down to fuck right now,” per the body cam audio.
Hair was surprised and told her that their conversation was being captured. He then turned his body cam off, and, according to GPS, made his way to a dark road and parked the cruiser.
Around 20 minutes later, he asked another officer to bring him the patrol car master key, and a police supervisor responded to his request. Internal Affairs interviewed that officer, who shared that Hair was nervous and admitted that he was locked in the back seat with the suspect.
Hair told IA that the whole thing was an accident and that he was only checking on the suspect in the back. He also explained that he knocked his body camera off its clip when he exited his vehicle.
The suspect has said she and Hair didn’t have sex. However, IA tested Hair’s clothes for semen and found trace amounts on his belt. He later resigned from the department in September 2023.