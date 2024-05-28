San Diego Cop Resigns After Allegedly Having Sex With Suspect After She Propositioned Him

A San Diego police officer is mired in controversy following a departmental investigation into his handling of an arrest.

TMZ reports that the San Diego PD launched a probe into Officer Anthony Hair after he locked himself in the back seat of his patrol car, which was holding a female suspect. Body cam footage reveals that the woman invited him to have sex with her before he ended up in the back seat.

The incident happened last August when the woman ended up in Hair’s patrol car after he and fellow cops apprehended two people for stealing a car. At the time of the arrest, Hair had his body camera on. The woman asked if he was married and single, then said, "I'm down to fuck right now,” per the body cam audio.