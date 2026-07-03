San Diego Chargers

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Tyreek Hill smiles prior to a Miami Dolphins game in September 2024.
Bets

NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Chargers, or 49ers?

The speedy receiver remains unsigned as he recovers from a knee dislocation and ACL tear. Which teams will be interested in the veteran WR?

Matt Burke8 days ago
NFL player Quentin Jammer attends the Marshall Faulk Celebrity Golf Championship.
Sports

Former NFL Player Quentin Jammer Admits He Played Several Games ‘Sh*t-Faced Drunk’

Jammer played for the Chargers from 2002 to 2012 after being selected fifth overall.

Joe Price220 days ago
Sports

Arrest Warrant Issued for Chargers' J.C. Jackson Over Probation Violation

The former Pro Bowler was charged for a speeding incident in Massachusetts, where he spent the first four seasons of his career as a New England Patriot.

Brad Callas1026 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers fans
Sports

L.A. Chargers Revenue Projections Drop $250 Million

It looks like the Chargers are set to make a lot less money than expected.

countcenci2830 days ago
Corey Liuget sues trainer over PEDs suspension
Sports

Suspended NFL Player Sues Trainer for Alleged Injection of PEDs

Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget is suing his former trainer after he tested positive for PEDs and was suspended by the NFL for four games. He's seeking $15 million in damages.

countcenci2858 days ago
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Melvin Gordon.
Sports

NFL Star Melvin Gordon Does His Best Lil Uzi Vert Impersonation and Keeps It Real on NFL Rappers

Melvin Gordon discusses his love for Lil Uzi Vert, NFL rappers, overpriced chains, and more during Super Bowl Weekend.

Chris Yuscavage3084 days ago
goodell chargers move
Sports

The NFL Already Wants the Chargers to Move Back to San Diego

The Chargers move to Los Angeles is so unpopular that even some NFL owners want them to move back to San Diego.

Kyle Neubeck3464 days ago
chargers logo
Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Booed by Both Clippers Fans and Lakers Fans in L.A.

Los Angeles Chargers booed by both Clippers fans and Lakers fans in the Staples Center during a recent game.

Aaron Perine3470 days ago
chargers logo
Sports

Twitter Roasted the New Chargers Logo So Hard the Team Changed It

The Chargers tried to unveil a new logo to celebrate their move to Los Angeles, and Twitter had a field day roasting the design.

Kyle Neubeck3471 days ago
San Diego Chargers fan
Sports

Chargers Owner Confirms He Is Moving Team to Los Angeles

The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.

Shawn Setaro3473 days ago
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D.J. Fluker of the San Diego Chargers.
Sports

Chargers Player D.J. Fluker Didn't Miss a Single Snap After Sustaining Nasty Bug Bite on Eye

Chargers offensive lineman D.J. Fluker sustained a nasty bug bite on his right eye during a game on Sunday but kept right on playing.

Gavin Evans3539 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

LaDainian Tomlinson Says Chargers Would Have Won 2006 Super Bowl if Drew Brees Was the QB

Tomlinson says Philip Rivers didn't have enough experience to lead San Diego to the Super Bowl.

Aaron C. Mansfield3578 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Chargers Have Finally Signed Top Draft Pick Joey Bosa (UPDATE)

The Chargers have pulled their "best offer" to their top draft pick Joey Bosa and created a huge mess in San Diego.

Chris Yuscavage3609 days ago
Sports

The Chargers Are Staying in San Diego

The Chargers really want a new stadium. But where are they going to get it?

BJosephs3822 days ago
Sports

It Looks Like Manti Te’o Has a Girlfriend, and Yes, She’s…Oh, Wait, Everyone Already Made That Joke

It’s been almost three years since the Lennay Kekua scandal.

Chris Yuscavage3832 days ago
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Sports

Rams to Move to Los Angeles, Chargers Can Join Them If They Want

Raiders to stay in Oakland for at least one more year.

Gavin Evans3839 days ago

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