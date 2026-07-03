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Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
Chip Kelly's recent decisions have him under fire, but that's only because everyone else is dumb.Maurice Peebles
The sub-.500 Carolina Panthers are in the playoffs. These are nine teams we'd rather see in the postseason.Maurice Peebles
Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.Brighid Tully