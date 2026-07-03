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Hip-hop has a decades-old habit of refashioning pieces of culture in its own image, so it makes perfect sense that Jackson’s sounds have found new life in a number of hip-hop tracks throughout the years. Check out the best 15 Michael Jackson samples here.
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Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
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Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and More Named in “Nasty Girl” and “I Wanna Thank Ya” Sample Lawsuit

The copyright infringement lawsuit alleges the two songs contain an uncleared sample from the 1980 song “Skatin’".

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Ye and MF Doom
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On 'Bully,' Kanye West Uses Same Sample as MF DOOM’s "One Beer"

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Trey Alston110 days ago
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Central Cee Samples Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents II" on Upcoming Track

The 1996 single in turn samples 1983 Lonnie Liston Smith classic "A Garden of Peace."

Jaelani Turner-Williams148 days ago
Sexyy Red with red hair and sunglasses in a red outfit; on the right, Michael Jackson in a military-style jacket and sunglasses.
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Sexyy Red Flips Michael Jackson’s 'Beat It' Into NSFW Viral Anthem (UPDATE)

The St. Louis rapper transformed the King of Pop’s hit into a raunchy anthem, proving once again she’s not afraid to push boundaries.

Mark Elibert155 days ago
Split image of Layzie Bone and Finesse2Tymes.
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Layzie Bone Warns Finesse2Tymes to ‘Slow Down on Them Drugs’ Amid Sample Dispute

The Memphis rapper was offended by the alleged price to clear The Notorious B.I.G. song "Notorious Thugs," which is owned by Bad Boy Records, not Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Jose Martinez171 days ago
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Left: Man in a beige sweater and cap at an event. Right: Two men, one in a leather jacket and tie, the other in a brown coat and sunglasses.
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Erick Sermon Says He Earns $250K Every Three Months From Metro Boomin and The Weeknd Hit

The rapper breaks down how a decades-old EPMD track turned into massive modern royalties.

Mark Elibert219 days ago
Statik Selektah
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Statik Selektah Thinks Artists Will Suffer Due to Spotify Acquiring WhoSampled

“This is going to make it really unfair to independent artists.”

Trey Alston237 days ago
Sister Nancy in a yellow outfit and headscarf holds a microphone. Jay-Z, in a tuxedo, smiles at an event.
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Sister Nancy Praises Jay-Z's Sampling of 'Bam Bam': 'Everybody Else Was Cheap'

Hov sampled the iconic hit for his 2017 track "Bam."

Alex Ocho268 days ago
Ice Spice with orange hair in a red leather jacket and denim shorts poses against a green background.
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Ice Spice Teases New Track That Samples M.I.A.’s 2012 Hit ‘Bad Girls’

Ice recently cleared her Instagram account of all contents, suggesting that a new era is on the way.

Alex Ocho329 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly in a blue jersey and cap, standing outdoors. Stephan Jenkins performing with a microphone on stage, wearing a black shirt.
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MGK Says He Convinced National Guard to Help Him Amid Fires to Clear Third Eye Blind Sample

Getting "Semi-Charmed Life" cleared required some convincing of the actual National Guard, mgk claims.

Trace William Cowen342 days ago
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Two images side by side: Left, a man with a studded hat and glasses. Right, Lil Wayne performing, wearing a beanie and holding a microphone.
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G. Dep on Coming Around to Lil Wayne's "Uproar" and His Initial Reaction to the Sample

G. Dep admits he was bitter at first over Lil Wayne's "Uproar" sample but now embraces the track and respects the tribute.

Mark Elibert348 days ago
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Trick Daddy attends the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Inductee, Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
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Trick Daddy Says Ozzy Osbourne Will be 'Truly Missed,' Thanks Him for "Crazy Train" Sample

The rapper sampled Osbourne's 1980 single "Crazy Train" on "Let's Go."

Jaelani Turner-Williams358 days ago
Left: Jon B in sunglasses performs on stage. Right: Chloe Bailey in a blue outfit and Gunna in plaid sit courtside at a basketball game.
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Jon B Says He Regrets Criticizing Chloe Bailey and Gunna’s “You & Me” Sample

The 50-year-old singer called the collab, which samples his 1997 hit "They Don't Know," a "ratchet record" last year.

Alex Ocho395 days ago
Playboi Carti in a white tank top and beanie, and Kanye West in a black shirt and sunglasses.
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Playboi Carti Calls Out Kanye West for Unauthorized Song Sample: ‘Dis My Song Lil Bra’

Tensions rise as Ye used an unauthorized sample of Carti's "Crank" in his new song "Alive" with NBA YoungBoy.

Alex Ocho421 days ago
Montell Jordan and Drake
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Montell Jordan Remembers How Drake Got Him Out of Debt With Def Jam

Drizzy sampled Jordan's 1995 cut "Daddy's Home."

Trey Alston436 days ago
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Two men in a split image: on the left, a man in sunglasses and a light jacket; on the right, a bald man with a beard in a striped shirt.
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Cam'ron Says Suge Knight Confronting Him Over 2Pac Sample 'Wasn't a Tough Situation'

Cam sampled 2Pac's "Ambitionz Az a Ridah" on his own track "Live My Life (Leave Me Alone)."

Mark Elibert484 days ago
Two men wearing jewelry and smiling, showing off rings and necklaces. One is in a blue sweater and cap, the other in a brown jacket and sunglasses.
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Soulja Boy Responds to Plies Dropping Copyright Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Sit Yo Lil Broke Ass Down’

Last November, Plies claimed the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," and later GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho486 days ago
Smokey Robinson and D'Angelo
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Smokey Robinson Was 'Flabbergasted' When D'Angelo Covered His 1979 Song "Cruisin'"

D'Angelo's version of "Cruisin'" arrived on his 1995 debut album, 'Brown Sugar.'

tara mahadevan507 days ago

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