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Nicholas Craven and Mike Shabb discuss their favourite movies, sample snitching, that Jay-Z photo, Kevin Durant tweets, and new EP 'Shadow Moses.'Louis Pavlakos
From LL Cool J's "I Need Love" to Kendrick Lamar’s “Love,” check out the best hip-hop and rap love songs.Brendan Frederick
Hip-hop has a decades-old habit of refashioning pieces of culture in its own image, so it makes perfect sense that Jackson’s sounds have found new life in a number of hip-hop tracks throughout the years. Check out the best 15 Michael Jackson samples here.BJosephs
Louis Prima, the jazz legend who died in 1978, is credited as a featured artist on “4th Dimension.” We found out why.Shawn Setaro