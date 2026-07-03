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Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Keeps BIA Beef Alive With 2026 BET Awards Performance

Cardi B performed "Pretty and Petty" during her performance at the 2026 BET Awards.

Joe Price18 days ago
Kanye West in a dark jacket on the left. Backstreet Boys, including AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, pose together on the right.
Music

Kanye West Performs Backstreet Boys-Interpolating "Everybody" Again: Will It Ever Be Released?

The song first surfaced in late 2023 and was intended for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' projects.

Trace William Cowen106 days ago
North West holds a small fluffy dog, standing near a black vehicle. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, is visible in the background, partially inside the car.
Music

North West Samples Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter” In Latest Music Preview

The track originally appeared on her father's 2008 album, '808s & Heartbreak.'

Joe Price133 days ago
(L-R) Layzie Bone and Finesse2Tymes.
Music

Layzie Bone Revisits Finesse2Tymes Sample Drama, Doubles Down on Drug Use Advice

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper said he hit 2Tymes with "some uncle shit."

tara mahadevan141 days ago
Statik Selektah
Music

Statik Selektah Thinks Artists Will Suffer Due to Spotify Acquiring WhoSampled

“This is going to make it really unfair to independent artists.”

Trey Alston238 days ago
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Sister Nancy in a yellow outfit and headscarf holds a microphone. Jay-Z, in a tuxedo, smiles at an event.
Music

Sister Nancy Praises Jay-Z's Sampling of 'Bam Bam': 'Everybody Else Was Cheap'

Hov sampled the iconic hit for his 2017 track "Bam."

Alex Ocho269 days ago
Lizzo
Music

Lizzo Says the Origins of 'Sampling Laws' Are 'Racist'

She explained that sampling, which was born from hip-hop, is now "synonymous with theft."

tara mahadevan304 days ago
Cardi B.
Music

Cardi B Slams 'Grown-A** Men' Betting on Her Downfall Following New Single Criticism

Joe Budden recently criticized "Imaginary Playerz," the Bronx rapper's new single, calling her vocals "choppy."

tara mahadevan329 days ago
Ice Spice with orange hair in a red leather jacket and denim shorts poses against a green background.
Music

Ice Spice Teases New Track That Samples M.I.A.’s 2012 Hit ‘Bad Girls’

Ice recently cleared her Instagram account of all contents, suggesting that a new era is on the way.

Alex Ocho330 days ago
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Cardi B in a luxurious car, wearing an elaborate black outfit with a sparkling necklace and headpiece, exuding glamour and style.
Music

Cardi B Drops Video for Jay-Z Sampling Single "Imaginary Playerz"

The 'Am I The Drama?' cut reimagines Jay-Z's 1997 classic.

Alex Ocho336 days ago
(L) Ty Dolla $ign with dreadlocks and a beard wearing sunglasses. (R) Kanye West wears sunglasses and a dark T-shirt.
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Reaches Settlement in 'Vultures 1' Unauthorized Sample Lawsuit

The case against the artist formerly known as Kanye West, however, will go ahead.

Joe Price351 days ago
Justin Bieber is seen on January 29, 2025 in New York City
Music

Justin Bieber's Money-Hungry Paparazzi Rant Sampled on New Song “Butterflies”

Earlier this year, Bieber criticized the paparazzi, accusing them of prioritizing money over the well-being of people.

Joe Price371 days ago
The image shows The Weeknd performing with a mask and microphone, and Drake on stage wearing a black outfit and necklace.
Music

Is The Weeknd Featured on Drake's "What Did I Miss?" Song?

As fans will recall, Drake earlier this year urged xQc to turn off Abel's music in favor of some blink-182 during a stream.

Trace William Cowen375 days ago
J. Cole performing at Dreamville Festival
Music

J. Cole Says He 'Still Got Love' for Ye for Clearing “Work Out” Sample

Cole's hit song appeared on his 2011 debut album, 'Cole World: The Sideline Story.'

tara mahadevan465 days ago
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Logic and Maxo Kream
Music

Logic Responds to Maxo Kream’s Plagiarism Accusation, Says He’s ‘Never Heard’ of Him

Logic pointed out that he and Maxo sampled the same song, which he says has been 'sampled like 15 times since the ’70s.'

tara mahadevan480 days ago
Two men wearing jewelry and smiling, showing off rings and necklaces. One is in a blue sweater and cap, the other in a brown jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Plies Dropping Copyright Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Sit Yo Lil Broke Ass Down’

Last November, Plies claimed the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," and later GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho486 days ago

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