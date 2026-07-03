North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP
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The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West takes it back to 2006 on the opening track to her debut EP.Trace William Cowen
Nicholas Craven and Mike Shabb discuss their favourite movies, sample snitching, that Jay-Z photo, Kevin Durant tweets, and new EP 'Shadow Moses.'Louis Pavlakos
Drop the Needle, a new documentary from Rob Freeman and Neil Acharya, contextualizes the social and cultural impact of Toronto record score Play De Record.dcowie
Beyoncé’s dance-driven new record 'Renaissance' arrived on streaming services last night, and it features a number of notable samples in its varied production.Joe Price