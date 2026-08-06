Soca Icon Denise Belfon Says Drake Helped Her Get Royalties for Sample Used on ‘Maid of Honour’

Soca legend Denise Belfon has given Drake props for helping her receive royalties on a 1998 song that the rapper sampled on his recent album, Maid of Honour.

The Trinidadian vocalist recently spoke to Billboard about the refrain from her Soca classic “Work” being featured on Honour track “BBW,” after years of not being allotted royalties from the song. Initially the process was “Work” producer Pupa Nas-T and Belfon claims that her name was removed from the song’s credit, which she seeks to uncover in pending legal proceedings.

"Because of Drake's team, the producer of 'Work' was forced to say 'yes,'" Belfon told the publication. "For 28 years, he had refused to sign off on my receiving my royalties. With Drake adding my vocals on 'BBW,' he agreed that, moving forward, I would receive my appropriate payment."